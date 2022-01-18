Alexa, Show Me These Echo Deals at Up To 53% Off

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s the 21st century so if you haven’t begun the process of transforming your home into a smart one, why are you delaying the inevitable? Embrace what’s to come by taking advantage of one of these Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Show deals.

Right now, you can save yourself 34% off the third-generation Echo Dot, while the fourth-generation Echo is on sale for $119, which will save you 20% off its RRP.

But if you’re after a more substantial addition to your smart home, and your setup already favours Alexa-based devices, you can also save up to 53% off a range of Amazon’s Echo Show series.

What can the Amazon Echo Dot do?

It’s easy to understand why the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular voice-controlled smart speaker. For its size and price, it’s easy to set up and use, and it also sounds pretty good. As for the 4th Gen Echo, anything the 3rd Gen Dot can do, it can do better.

Both the Echo and the Echo Dot come with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, which is just a request away from filling you in on today’s news or setting reminders for any upcoming events. You’re also able to use your Echo to play music through streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify.

If you’re someone who enjoys listening to a podcast when cooking or playing music while laying around the house, the Echo has a considerably larger and better sounding speaker than the Echo Dot.

You can also pair either Echo Dot with other smart devices that are in your home, allowing you to control them through it. Coincidentally, Amazon is also offering a bundle deal with this Echo and Dot sale. If you pick up either of these smart speakers, you’ll also be able to pick up a LIFX White 800lm smart bulb for only $10 (usually $29). Once this smart bulb is paired with either Echo, you’ll have hands-free voice control.

Here’s what Amazon Echo deals are available right now:

What are the Echo Show deals?

The Amazon Echo Show smart home hubs use a lot of the same features as the Echo range, including voice control and app compatibility. The most noticeable difference is that the Echo Show comes with a screen display, which can be used to stream TV shows, make video calls, or be used as a digital photo frame.

The newer the Show is, the more advanced it is too. For example, the Echo Show 10 includes a motion-tracking feature, which allows the screen to follow you around the room with a full 360-degree rotation. That’s particularly handy if you’re moving around the kitchen while preparing a meal and need the recipe in front of you, or if you’re on a call and want to stay centre-frame.

Here are the currently available Echo Show deals:

The $10 bundle deal for the LIFX smart bulb is also valid with these Echo Shows.