Meet the New Alienware 34-inch Curved Quantum Dot OLED Monitor

If you hate the idea of gaming on a curved monitor that promises to deliver incredible colour and power, then the Alienware 34 Curved Quantum Dot OLED Monitor is not for you.

Dell has used CES 2022 to absolutely deliver on the Alienware front. The highlight is obviously this quantum dot, curved monitor.

Alienware 34 Curved Quantum Dot OLED Monitor

The Alienware 34 curved quantum dot OLED monitor, uses Quantum Dot Display Technology, which, in case you’ve missed this, basically sees a bunch of quantum dots (nano-scale crystals) that absorb light, then re-emit it at a different, very specific, wavelength. It delivers a superior colour performance with a higher peak luminance and greater colour gamut range vs WOLED (white OLED) by taking the impressive qualities of OLED (such as true blacks & infinite contrast ratio) and directly converting blue light into the primary colours through a quantum dot pixel layer.

TL;DR: great colour, increased brightness.

Dell says combined with 1000 nits peak brightness, infinite contrast ratio and VESA Display HDR TrueBlack 400 certification, you can “expect incredibly realistic visuals for unforgettably immersive gaming experiences”.

Some notable specs:

Colour: Lunar Light

Dimensions: 364.15 mm x 815.25 mm x 137.11mm (panel only) & 415.57 mm /525.57 mm x 815.25 mm x 305.71 mm (monitor head with stand)

Weight: 6.92 kg (panel only) & 15.9 kg (full packaging)

Adjustability: Height adjustable stand (110 mm) and Height-markers; Tilt (-5° to 21°); Swivel (-20° to 20°); Slant (-5° to 5°)

Viewable image size: 86.82 cm (34.18 inches) – diagonal

Active display area: 800.10 mm x 337.10 mm (31.50 inches x 13.27 inches) / 269,713.71 mm2 (418.01 inches) – horizontal x vertical

Colour depth: 1.07 billion colours

Aspect ratio: 21:9

We’ll let you know pricing and availability when we do.

It wasn’t just the Alienware 34 monitor

Also announced this morning was the Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition, Alienware m15 R7 (AMD) and a wireless gaming headset and mouse. Check ’em out below:

Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

As we all know, Alienware M Series laptops are fundamentally about prioritising power and pure watts to its components with the idea of having gamers “experience their favourite games with high frame rates and graphics settings maximised”.

This new m17 R5, Dell says, is the result of combining an architecture that includes AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon graphics options and AMD Smart Technologies like AMD SmartShift MAX, SmartAccess Memory and SmartAccess Graphics (making an appearance here for the first time on a laptop, FYI). Dell said this is the most powerful 17-inch AMD advantage laptop to-date.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certification and Dell’s Smart Fan control tech also feature on this new beast, and with Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6E WCN6856 Dual 2×2 Wireless LAN, you can enjoy up to 6Ghz bands with speeds reaching up to 3.6Gbps, as well as the ability to simultaneously connect across two 2.4Ghz channels and two 5Ghz channels. Not bad.

The m17 R5 measures 298.71 mm x 397.3 mm x 26.7 mm and maxes out at 3.3kgs. It’s available in one colour, ‘dark side of the moon’ (the Pink Floyd fan is still at Dell, I see).

We’ll update pricing and availability for you soon.

Alienware m15 R7 (AMD)

Details are scant on the m15 R7 right now, but Dell told us during a briefing that the m15 is back and it’s updated with new processors and new graphics cards. Of course, we’ll update this with more info when it becomes available (as you read this I’m likely asleep), but for now, I’m pretty keen the m15 is back.

Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset and Mouse

The Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse can be connected via a USB-C wireless dongle and will give you up to 140-hrs of lag-free gaming. Alternatively, get up to 420 hours with a Bluetooth connection.

Available in lunar light or dark side of the moon colours

And on the Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset, Dell says Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound delivers “crystal-clear audio with three-dimensional precision, so you can react quickly and accurately to of-screen targets, even on the most chaotic of battlefields”.

Specs at a glance:

40-mm Hi-Res drivers to deliver a wide range of frequencies and help detect the slightest of in-game sounds.

Active Noise Cancelling

AI-driven noise-cancelling microphone

Up to 30 hours of play on full charge, or up to 6 hours of use after a quick 15-minute USB-C fast-charge

Touch controls

Leatherette and Memory Foam earcups

Wireless dongle, Bluetooth or wired connectivity

Stay tuned and we’ll update this article as we learn more.