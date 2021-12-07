From COVID to Crypto, Here’s What Aussies Googled in 2021

Ever wondered what everyone else’s Google Search history looks like? It’s a daunting thought, but don’t worry – a lot of us Aussies Googled the same things in 2021.

We had lockdowns, vaccinations, earthquakes and sports galore. From COVID-19 to cryptocurrency and everything in between, here’s a look at what Aussies Googled in 2021.

COVID-19 was Googled a lot this year

Surprising no one, the pandemic had us all asking questions.

As we navigated new seasons and surges of COVID-19, we searched to stay across outbreaks in NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

But we also looked to book our vaccines, get our vaccination certificates, learn how to add them to our digital wallets and, most recently, to get to the bottom of what exactly ‘Omicron’ is.

Pandemic-adjacent searches were also kinda crafty (and confusing) – we searched ‘how to make a face mask’ (here’s how) and, um, ‘how to make oxygen.’

Aussies Googled people, meanings and crypto in 2021

As we faced tragedy and tough times this year, we looked for answers. We Googled answers on Cleo Smith – and kept looking for William Tyrrell. Google says Aussies were shaken by the earthquake in Melbourne, the crisis in Afghanistan and were curious about crypto. And as we wrapped our heads around complex issues and events, we looked up the meanings of terms like ’emancipated’, ‘insurrection’ and ‘gaslighting‘.

The top 10 Googled topics by Aussies in 2021:

Overall 10 most Googled terms:

NBA AFL Australia vs India NRL Euro 2021 Wimbledon Olympic medal tally COVID NSW Coinspot Prince Philip

We also searched for info on news events:

COVID NSW Cleo Smith QLD COVID update Alec Baldwin Coronavirus Victoria William Tyrrell Bert Newton Christian Porter Afghanistan Melbourne earthquake

‘How to…?’ searches:

How to get vaccination certificate How to tie a tie How to deliver Uber Eats How to buy dogecoin How to watch Olympics Australia How to book COVID vaccine How to watch Euro 2021 in Australia How to link Medicare to myGov How to book Pfizer vaccine Million dollar vax how to enter

But also, DIY ‘how to…?’ searches:

How to make a face mask How to make candles How to make playdough How to make a paper plane How to make a chatterbox How to make a website How to make slime without glue How to make a paper boat How to make fake blood How to make oxygen

Aussies Googled definitions in 2021:

Emancipated meaning Insurrection meaning Gaslighting meaning NAIDOC meaning NFT meaning Omicron meaning Frigid meaning Narcissist meaning ROC meaning Sedition meaning

We Googled Aussies in 2021:

Cleo Smith Ash Barty William Tyrell Christian Porter Nadia Bartel Dominic Perrottet Nick Kyrgios Ariarne Titmus Peter Bol Melissa Caddick

But also global figures:

Alec Baldwin Rita Ora Travis Scott Kyle Rittenhouse Adele Naomi Osaka Pete Davidson Simone Biles Tiger Woods Emma Raducanu

We searched for those who left us:

Prince Philip Gabby Petito Bert Newton Brian Laundrie Sean Lock Michael Gudinski Sarah Everard Carla Zampatti Helen McCrory Larry King

There was a tonne of sport in 2021, so:

NBA AFL Australia vs India NRL Euro 2021 Wimbledon Olympics Australian Open EPL French Open

Aussies were keen to learn new things in the kitchen:

Gnocchi recipes Guacamole recipe Curried sausages recipe Anzac biscuits recipe Negroni recipe Lamb shank recipe Brussels sprouts recipes Minestrone soup recipe Rocky road recipe Tzatziki recipe

And, Aussies also wanted some stimulation in 2021:

Dance classes near me Swimming lessons near me Driving lessons Pottery classes Swimming classes for kids near me Art classes near me Guitar lessons near me Piano lessons near me Zumba classes near me Glass blowing classes

Bring on 2022.