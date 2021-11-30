Updates From Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and More

A new look at Hocus Pocus 2 teases the Sanderson sisters’ return. There could be more to come from the world of Malignant. Jessica Henwick hypes up Carrie Anne-Moss’ return to Matrix Resurrections. Plus, what’s coming on 4400, and Kathryn Hahn reacts to her Wandavision spinoff. Spoilers now!

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

In conversation with the Associated Press, Helen Mirren discusses playing “one of three goddesses” in the upcoming Shazam sequel.

I’m not going to tell you the answer [whether Hespera is a hero or villain]. You’re going to have to ascertain for yourself. I’m a member of three goddesses: Lucy Liu as Kalypso and the third goddess played by Rachel Zegler, who will be a huge star in a very short space of time. So there are three of us together, and that was really a great experience because it’s so infrequent that you get to spend a whole of a movie with two other women. So often you’re the only woman in the cast. Here we were a trio, and that was great. I loved it.

The Matrix: Resurrections

While praising the return of Keanu Reeves’ Neo to Collider, Jessica Henwick stated Carrie Anne-Moss also has “a really interesting role” in The Matrix: Resurrections without referring to her character as Trinity.

I’m excited for fans to get to see Keanu. We love him. We love him as Neo. He’s amazing. He is the beating heart of the film and he can do no wrong. So, I think fans are really gonna enjoy that. Carrie-Anne has a really interesting role in this film and I think a lot of people are gonna be happy with her work. That’s really what I’m excited to see.

Gorillaz: The Movie

Damon Albarn revealed a full-length film starring his animated rock band, Gorillaz, is currently in development at Netflix.

Malignant 2

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Annabelle Wallis confirmed “there’s lots of conversations happening” about a sequel to Malignant.

We have. There’s plenty of ideas swirling around. We were very, very flattered by the reception and I think taken aback by the reception. So yeah, there’s lots of conversations happening.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster on Instagram.

Hocus Pocus 2

The Sanderson sisters come home in a new photo from Hocus Pocus 2. posted on the Instagram fan page HocusPocusGuide.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

In a recent interview with TV Globo (via Comic Book), Tom Holland revealed Spider-Man’s never-before-seen fighting style is “very violent” and the response a of a “fight-or-flight” situation.

There are some fight scenes in this movie that are very violent. And it’s a fighting style different from what we’ve seen before. But really you will get to see Spider-Man using his fists in a ‘fight or flight’ situation.

Meanwhile, a new New Way Home TV spot reveals Peter lays low with Happy Hogan after his identity is exposed.

Chucky

Tonight’s season finale of the newly renewed Syfy series is 90 minutes long according to Jennifer Tilly on Twitter.

Agatha: House of Harkness

Appearing as a guest on the Drew Barrymore Show, Kathryn Hahn stated she hasn’t “heard anything definitive” about Mephisto appearing on the upcoming Agatha Harkness series at Disney+.

I didn’t even know the title of the show until it was released to the public, they keep it so tight. I keep hearing [about Mephisto], I have no idea, that was a big thing during WandaVision. I think right now, anything is possible at Marvel, but I’ve never heard anything definitive about that at all. All I’ll say to deflect that is that there is something that does feel so badass to be playing — we think of a witch and you think of a woman who is loud, who is mysterious, who is dangerous because she’s complicated and she’s misunderstood. All that stuff is a turn-on to me as a performer to sink my teeth into.

4400

The 4400 deal with bigotry as their superpowers manifest in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Empowered Women Empower Women.”

The Book of Boba Fett

Finally, a new TV spot sees Boba Fett convalescing from his time in the Sarlacc pit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCAlNWNbN5cBanner art by Jim Cook