Updates From Halo, The Batman, and More

Isabelle Furhman talks diving into Orphan: First Kill. James Gunn’s I am Groot project is coming next year. Get a look a new look at Robert Pattinson’s brooding Bruce Wayne. Plus, a snippet of more Book of Boba Fett footage, a glimpse at the long-awaited return of The Orville. Spoilers away!

The Batman

Empire has a few new images of Robert Pattinson’s grunge rock Batman.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Orphan: First Kill

Meanwhile, Isabelle Furhman revealed to /Film she had “free rein” to develop her performance as an adult woman playing a child in Orphan: First Kill — as opposed to the original film, where she played an adult pretending to be a child.

For me, what was really lucky is that in order for us to make the movie, we had to hire two young ladies, Kennedy and Sadie Lee, who were me from other angles. And I just got to hang out with them all the time. And I felt really childlike working on the movie, and I felt like it was a great excuse for me to revisit some parts of my childlike self, because instead of finding moments to seem more adult, I had to find more moments to seem more childlike. It was a different challenge. When I was a kid, I thought about everything a lot and made a lot of notes, but it was a different performance as a kid, because you’re not necessarily understanding all the themes that you’re trying to address. And in this one, I’m completely aware of everything that’s going on, because I’m old enough to emotionally grasp it. It was really finding ways to explain to the kids that I was working alongside how we were going to do certain things and how we were going to be the same person. And really learning from them every single day and allowing them to play and dance and do things that I didn’t know how to do as Esther and finding ways to make it make sense within the story. And William Brent Bell, who directed the film, gave me complete free rein to work with them on my performance. And I’m so grateful to that because it allowed the three of us to create something special. And I think people will be really interested to see this Esther that is the Esther before the Esther you’ve seen in the previous film.

Scream

A new featurette introduces the incoming cannon fodder of Scream 5.

Be Mine

Deadline reports the CW is now developing Be Mine, a series from iZombie staff writer John Bellina and Lylas Pictures’ Lauren Miller Rogen in which “four female college freshmen discover an old ’90s board game featuring a tacky oversized pink phone and a dozen handsome ‘hunks’ just waiting for a call. But when they drunkenly play the game, they unwittingly unleash the game’s hunks into the real world, and soon discover that these ‘dream guys’ are total nightmares hellbent on destroying all womankind.”

Halo

According to executive producer Kiki Wolfkill, the upcoming Halo TV series will be set in what’s called the “Halo Silver” timeline — one independent of the “core canon” of the video game series and its associated novels.

The upcoming Halo TV show now has its own canon status! It falls under something called the "Halo Silver Timeline". According to @k_wolfkill, this was done to help protect both the Core Canon and the TV show's story, letting each evolve to best suit the medium that they are on. pic.twitter.com/e3YAv5UDUm — Halopedia (@Halopedia) December 16, 2021

Legacies

Deadline reports Zane Phillips has joined the cast of Legacies’ fourth season as Ben, “a character trapped between his family and his friends, his present and his past, who must choose one over the other.” Phillips’ casting comes on the heels of Kalyee Bryant’s recently announced exit as Josie Saltzman.

Relatedly, the CW has a promo for the show’s January 27 return episode.

I Am Groot

James Gunn confirmed the upcoming Groot series premieres sometime next year.

She-Hulk/Ms. Marvel

On that note, a new promo for the 2022 roster of Disney+ programming includes brief glimpses of She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel.

The Orville

TV Line has our first look at the cast of The Orville’s third season, including Anne Winters as Ensign Charly Burke, Bruce Boxleitner as President Aluzan and the late Lisa Banes as Senator Balask.

Photo: Hulu

Anna

Anna’s first season concludes with the synopsis for “What To Do When Mama Dies”, airing December 23 on AMC.

On returning home, Anna finds her brother. The family is reunited once again. The siblings decide to set off for Italy. Perhaps somebody there has managed to find an antidote to the Red Fever.

[Spoiler TV]

Ghosts



Jay’s sister, Bela, pays a visit in the synopsis for “Jay’s Sister” – the January 13 episode of Ghosts.

When Jay’s sister, Bela (Punam Patel), comes to visit Sam and Jay after being dumped by her boyfriend, they’re shocked to discover that she’s communicating with someone they know on a dating app, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

[Spoiler TV]

The Book of Boba Fett



Boba Fett asks Fennec Shand to “keep an eye” on a particularly glad-handing subservient in the latest TV spot.

Yellowjackets

The team’s starvation leads to an innovative idea for a food alternative in the trailer for next week’s episode of Yellowjackets.

Dexter: New Blood

Finally, Dexter must free himself from Kurt’s goons as Angela grows increasingly suspicious of his knockout syringes in the trailer for next week’s episode of New Blood.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5saQWq12u0Banner art by Jim Cook