Updates From Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and More

Billy Zane wants to get back to The Phantom. Cheryl Blossom casually puts curses on her friends in a new look at Riverdale. Disney wants to bring Zorro back with Wilder Valderrama. Plus, new looks at Superman & Lois’ return and the latest, Cronenberg-tastic episode of Star Trek: Discovery. To me, my spoilers!

Hypochondriac

Deadline reports Zach Villa, Devon Graye, Madeline Zima, Chris Doubek, Marlene Forte, Paget Brewster, Adam Busch, Michael Cassidy, Peter Mensah and Debra Wilson will star in Hypochondriac, an “LGBTQ-themed horror movie” in which “a young potter’s life devolves into chaos as he loses function of his body while being haunted by the physical manifestation of his childhood trauma.” Addison Heimann is attached to direct.

The Phantom 2

In a recent interview with Comic Book discussing the new MacGruber TV series, Billy Zane stated he’s still interested in making a sequel to 1997’s The Phantom.

To be honest, a Phantom return would be quite interesting. 20 years later, it’s a father-to-son business and a bit of a hand-off. And I dug him because he didn’t have superpowers, really. It was just kind of super-humane. Again, that moral compass could be a nice reminder. So, right out of the comic universe, I’d say that character would be a hoot.

Constantine 2

Relatedly, Keanu Reeves mentioned he’s also very eager to revisit John Constantine on Monday night’s episode of The Late Show.

I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I’ve played a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don’t even know. I think it’s over ten. But anyway, I’d love to have the chance to play Constantine again.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

At the red carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso confirmed to Variety that reshoots on Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange sequel are still ongoing.

No, we haven’t [finished Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness]. That’s the next one. We’re shooting additional photography, and we’re almost done. Listen, there’s so much to come. You and I are going to be chatting the whole year.

Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso gives an update on the #DoctorStrange sequel, which is still in production and shooting additional photography. https://t.co/2D6DAM71lU pic.twitter.com/r3VyvgABId — Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2021

Fast & Furious 10

The tenth film in the Fast & Furious franchise has been pushed back one month and is now expected to open May 19, 2023. [Variety]

Zorro

THR reports Wilder Valderrama is attached to both star in an produce a new Zorro TV series currently “in development for Disney Branded Television.” Not to confused with the recently-announced film reboot reimagining the beloved, public domain character as a computer hacker, Disney’s series will be “a compelling period piece set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style — with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense and humour of the original, iconic Zorro.”

Naomi

Ava DuVernay shared a new poster on Twitter for her upcoming CW series Naomi.

Star Trek: Discovery

Spoiler TV has several Cronenbergian photos from “The Examples,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery. More at the link.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Superman and Lois

“What Lies Beneath,” the second season premiere of Superman and Lois, promises to be kitchen-heavy. Head over to Spoiler TV for more photos.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Raising Dion

TV Line also has new photos from the second season premiere of Raising Dion. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

The Witcher

Tissaia pads bad news with a complement for Yennefer in a new clip from The Witcher season two.

Ok – the votes are in – today's gift is a glimpse of Yennefer and Tissaia in Season 2! #Witchmas pic.twitter.com/Ym0x3hqLjk — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 14, 2021

The Flash

Nora and Bart try to restore the timeline their dad has, admittedly, played loosey-goosey with since 2014, when The Flash returns for new episodes March 9.

Riverdale

Finally, Cheryl places a curse on the Archies when Riverdale returns on March 6.

