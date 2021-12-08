We’re Expecting a Bunch of 4K and 8K TVs To Drop During CES 2022

With CES 2022 just around the corner (yep, less than a month now, yikes), we thought we’d round up some of the TVs we’re expecting to make an appearance. Well, the TVs we’re hoping make an appearance.

Starting with the new Samsung QD-OLED.

Samsung

Samsung has been working on a new type of TV that essentially combines two display technologies – OLED and quantum dots, or QD.

Back in 2019, Samsung announced it was investing $US 11 billion into QD displays. And they’ve apparently been working on the tech since.

The resulting QD-OLED technology promises big things for the TV world, and rumours have started swirling that Samsung’s first QD-OLED TV could arrive as early as next year. Earlier this month, we reviewed Samsung’s QN90A Neo QLED TV and labelled it a true rival to OLED. Imagine what a QG-OLED would be capable of.

Reportedly, Samsung is initially making these QD-LED TVs in 55-inch and 65-inch models. We’re hopeful the Samsung QD-LED range of TVs will drop during CES.

TCL

Last month, the TCL 8K OD Zero Mini LED TV – the X9 (X925 Pro) was named as a CES 2022 innovation award honouree. We’re not surprised. Our review of the X925 said TCL had set an impossible benchmark for TVs. So we’re expecting good things for the X925 Pro.

So what else are we expecting from TCL TVs at CES next month?

TCL has used CES as its platform to unleash some good tech in the past, so next year, we’re expecting TCL to shake up the mid-range space, with Mini LED taking centre stage. Basing this on purely hopes and dreams, speculation is mid-range 8K TVs. One can dream, can’t they?

Sony

This year, Sony gave us new Bravia XR 8K LED, 4K OLED and 4K LED TVs during CES.

Sony made a great deal of noise about their new 2021 Bravia XR OLEDs, which makes sense. The TVs were the first to feature Sony’s new Cognitive Processor XR, which sounds an awful lot like a proto-supervillain brain. But in our review of the XR OLED, we labelled the TV “the best-looking TV we had ever seen”. So we’re expecting more of that.

In fact, we’re expecting Sony to delve some more into the 8K space. But it might just give us some more drones, we don’t know.

LG

At CES 2021, LG announced its lineup of OLED, QNED and NanoCell TVs for the year. The standout for us was the QNED Mini LED TVs.

We reviewed LG’s C1 OLED 55-inch TV and we called it an “absolute delight for weekend binge-watching”. The review was done over Melbourne’s (latest) lockdown and the standout for us was the great 8K upscaling. So we’re expecting more on that at CES.

But we could also get, um, another rollable TV… (which was actually announced back in the pre-pandemic hustle of CES 2019).

Hisense

As for Hisense, the company’s ULED TVs debuted at CES this year. They also announced their first 8K TV offering in Australia.

The standout for us was really the new Game Mode feature, which boasts variable refresh rates and auto low latency mode to enhance smoothness and reduce lag while gaming.

There’s not a lot swirling around the internet as far as rumours go, but we’re expecting some more budget-friendly TVs to come from Hisense at CES 2022.

So there we have it, Gizmodo Australia’s CES 2022 TV hopes and dreams. Stay tuned and we’ll update this article with the best TVs announced next month.