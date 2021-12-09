The 10 Tech Gadgets We Couldn’t Get Enough of This Year

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The team here at Gizmodo Australia spent a lot of 2021 inside due to lockdowns, so we thought we’d compile a list of all the tech gadgets (and everyday items made better thanks to technology) that got us through this cursed year.

From phones to headphones (and sex toys), here’s the top 10, according to us. Oh, and where you can pick them up, if ya want them.

iPhone 13 Pro Max & the Google Pixel 6 Pro

Picked by Me

The top tier 2021 phones from the two biggest names in the biz were always going to make this list. While you visit Gizmodo Australia for us to tell you what gadgets you should get, and which ones are better, the decision between the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 6 Pro is like picking your favourite child.

Both phones delivered above and beyond this year and it makes me so bloody keen for the iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 7.

Ideally, I want Google smarts in an iPhone UI. Is that too much to ask?

You can pick up an iPhone 13 Pro Max for a starting RRP of $1,849 from Apple.

Or grab a Google Pixel 6 Pro for a starting RRP of $1,299 from Google.

DeLonghi La Specialista Arte coffee machine

Picked by Stephanie Nuzzo

My top tech gadget for 2021 would have to be the DeLonghi La Specialista Arte coffee machine. It’s a sweet little manual machine and it pulled me away from the pod experience almost immediately.

Sure, it takes a little longer to make a coffee this way but there’s something almost soothing about tinkering with the settings to get yourself the perfect pour (which really isn’t too complicated).

But the best part, of course, is that it makes a really tasty coffee. And I’m a four-per-day kinda gal, so I put it to good use.

You can pick up a DeLonghi La Specialista Arte coffee machine for RRP $749 from DeLonghi.

Satisfyer Pro2 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

Picked by Ruby Innes

It’s good. I like to call it the big AirPod. No more comment.

You can try one out yourself for RRP $69.99 from WildSecrets.

ASUS Zenfone 8 & Electric Volt Xbox Series X controller for PC

Picked by Zachariah Kelly.

My favourite piece of tech this year, the ASUS Zenfone 8 – phone of da year. It’s small, it has specs to rival the OPPO Find X3 Pro, it has a great display and it’s just so refreshing to see a manufacturer do a premium small phone.

But I couldn’t just pick one top tech gadget for 2021. I bought an Electric Volt Xbox Series X controller for my PC this year and it rules. I also got a third-party battery pack/batteries so I can keep playing even if it runs flat.

You can pick up an ASUS Zenfone 8 for RRP $999 from JB Hi-Fi.

And grab an Electric Volt Xbox Series X controller for RRP $89.95 from Microsoft.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

Picked by Ky Stewart.

Music is a massive part of my life and I am constantly listening to music so it’s important to me to have a good medium to do so. In comes the AirPods I was gifted this year. I don’t know why I stayed with the wired earphones for so long when I could have the sleek and convenient pods.

The charging aspect of them means that I don’t have to worry about broken wires or the fact that my old earphones were literally zapping my ears when I used them. Filling the void of silence has never been easier.

The second-gen AirPods go for RRP $219 from Apple.

Nintendo Switch

Picked by Lauren Rouse

I finally treated myself to a Nintendo Switch in 2021 and I now have no idea why I waited so long. This console is seriously a game changer. The duality between handheld and docked mode is literally the best of both worlds and I can thank my Switch (and Animal Crossing) for getting me through Sydney’s lockdown this year.

You can pick up a Nintendo Switch for RRP $448 from Amazon.

Philips All-in-One Cooker & the Gozney Roccbox

Picked by Melissa Matheson

I have two favourite gadgets because lockdown really sent me into a cooking frenzy and both these items provided a lot of joy. The Philips All-In-One Cooker has been my go-go for everything from pulled pork and steamed puddings, to curries and risotto. Similarly, the Gozney Roccbox rocked my world. The portable pizza oven is now a family favourite — it’s great for parties and getting creative with toppings.