It’s such a great idea for a film. Did you expect it’d be such a hit?

Both: “Not at all. There is a lack of adult animations that we, as young twenty-somethings, could deeply relate to. So we made GNT, self indulgently, to fill that void. In fact, we thought it was funny because we hadn’t seen anything like it. Lo and behold, it spoke directly to people’s insecurities, so much so that we have people sharing utterly intimate tales over interviews and in first meetings.

What has the audience reaction been like?

Both: “We have been overwhelmed by how many people have connected to GNT in one way or another. It’s really interesting when people find messages that we didn’t consciously put into the film. What’s probably most exciting is that people want more of Glenn, Nikki and Tammy.”

You lean into a really feminist approach in your filmmaking. Why is this so important to you?

Both: “Stories can take so many ideas and forms, but pushing boundaries is definitely central to our own filmmaking practice. For us, a film is more interesting if it pushes its own limits, whether through style or story. We wanted GNT to sit on that edge between funny and off-putting. Turning something that is relatable and exaggerating it into the ridiculous is an especially fun way to push boundaries and keep an audience engaged.”

Do you think this is something that’s becoming more prevalent now, or do we need more female filmmakers like yourselves to lead the way?

Both: “We can never have enough female filmmakers! There’s a need and a want for new and fresh voices in our film industry. Throughout the festival circuit, we had the privilege of meeting phenomenal female filmmakers who bring exactly that as they layer different ideas, perspectives and truths into absolutely incredible films. Renee Maria Osubu, Alisha Tejpal, Noemie Nakai and Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir are all names to look out for in the future of film.”

What is it that you love about storytelling in this way?

Both: “Animation is a particularly freeing medium. There are no limits to what you can do – if you can imagine it, you can create it. Of course, it takes a very long time to actually animate traditionally, but it’s a discipline that always pays off in our experience. It was particularly useful for GNT because we could get away with a lot more – it would have been sad to shy away from the nudity. GNT, and the ideas we had for it, could not have been done in any other medium.