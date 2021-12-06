The Tangled Web of Every Spider-Man Movie Currently in the Works

Considering he’s one of pop culture’s most beloved superheroes, it’s not too surprising that there are myriad plans to bring about a vast swath of movies starring not just Spider-Man, but the large number of supporting heroes and villains that make up his own little Spider-Verse. But there are just so many happening, we thought you might like a reminder of what’s in the works. Here are all the upcoming spider-man movies on the way.



Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the nearest upcoming Spider-Man movie set to release, starring Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange). It’ll be a movie about the multiverse and will feature villains from previous Spider-Man movies, including Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies and Electro (Jamie Foxx) from The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

There’s no word on if Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire will be reprising their rolls as Spider-Man (in fact, Garfield has flat denied this), but you have to say there’s at least a chance.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated for a December 16, 2021 release date.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 2)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the much loved animated Spider-Man movie starring Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacey (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and an older Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will dive deeper into the multiverse explored by the first movie and will likely feature more Spider-Men, including Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac. We’ll see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theatres during October 2022. It’s also softly titled ‘Part One’ at the end of the trailer, which indicates that we’ll see more Across the Spider-Verse after this movie.

Morbius

Jared Leto gets his hands on another comics character, this time jumping publishers to take on the anti-hero role of the Living Vampire, Michael Morbius. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the movie will chart Michael’s downfall as he seeks to cure himself of a deadly blood disease, only to, well, accidentally turn himself into a vampire. Womp womp.

Aside from bringing the famous Midnight Sons leader to live-action, Morbius is set to have some very wild and weird connections to Sony’s other Spider-Man movies, with an appearance in the first trailer by Homecoming‘s Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, hinting that one of Sony’s other long-simmering projects in the Spider-Verse (that we’ll get to later) may live again. Morbius is set to arrive next month, on January 20, 2022. After Venom: Let there be Carnage, it’ll be the latest upcoming spider-man movie to feature a villain.

Kraven the Hunter

Another Spider-Man villain is getting a solo film. Kraven the Hunter is about Kraven… the Hunter. He’s a big-game hunter with the goal of catching Spider-Man. It will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with a 2023 release date being eyed. It’s still early days for Kraven The Hunter, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Silk

While Silk was previously thought to be a movie, it is now understood to be a live-action spin-off TV series. According to Discussing Film, a Silk TV show is in the works and has been since September 2020, although there has been very little news since then.

Silk is about a Korean-American teenager named Cindy Moon, who was also bitten by a radioactive spider. This leads her to becoming Silk, a slightly different hero to the Peter Parker we’re used to, with the ability to shoot webs from her fingertips and move at fast speeds.

Spider-Gwen/Spider-Women

After the success of Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation pretty much immediately set about contemplating upcoming Spider-Man movies to create its own animated adjunct of the Spider-Verse. Initially, these talks focused in particular on Hailee Steinfield’s take on the Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 seen in Into the Spider-Verse, a.k.a. Spider-Gwen.

But while multiple heroes were on the cards “specifically female Spider-heroes” from the get-go, producer Amy Pascal eventually confirmed that Gwen would be joined by two prominent other heroes in the film: Cindy Moon, a.k.a. Silk, and Jessica Drew, a.k.a. the original Spider-Woman of the Marvel universe. Lauren Montgomery, Dos Santos’ co-producer on Voltron: Legendary Defender, will direct the picture.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about this project, but Kevin Feige has reportedly floated the idea of having Spider-Gwen in two major Marvel movies, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Image: Marvel Comics

Jackpot

We haven’t heard much about this movie since last year, however we haven’t heard of its cancellation, so for the moment it could just still be in pre-production. Supposedly, it’ll be written by Marc Guggenheim, focusing on the titular hero Jackpot, whose cells are rewritten to give her superhuman strength. We’ll let you know if we hear anything.

All the cancelled Spider-Man movies we know of

Alas, in writing this list in 2021, we must acknowledge the Spider-Man adjacent movies that have been cancelled. For many of these, development hell appears to be settling in, with no news whatsoever surfacing about production. The aforementioned Silk live-action movie sort of counts, as do several other movies.

Moving on, the Black Cat and Silver Sable movie has also been cancelled. Titled ‘Silver & Black’ in pre-production, this movie was meant to be a teaming of the two iconic Spider-Man characters. While a Black Cat movie has been planned, we’ve yet to see anything recently about it.

The Sinister Six movie was also cancelled a long while back and it’s unlikely that we’ll see it return anytime soon. Initially, this was meant to be a team-up movie about iconic Spider-Man villains like Mysterio, Vulture, Sandman and Electro, however it’s pretty much dead and buried.

One thing is for sure – it’s a good time to be a Spider-Man fan.

This article has been updated since it was first published and we will continue to make amendments as we learn more – so stay tuned!