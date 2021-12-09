The Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer Takes Things to Another Level

For years, Karate Kid fans looked down on The Karate Kid Part III. That changes this month when The Karate Kid Part III looms large over Cobra Kai. The upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix show debuts December 31, and the return of Cobra Kai co-founder and Part III villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffin) is clearly going to shake up martial arts all over the San Fernando Valley.

You see that and more in full trailer for Cobra Kai season four. It reminds you that last season ended with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) joining forces to take down Cobra Kai and John Kreese (Martin Kove). But Kreese has a few tricks up his sleeve: bringing back Silver, for one, as well as his recruitment of Robby (Tanner Buchanan), who’s both Johnny’s son and Daniel’s protégé.

That trailer is just jam-packed with Cobra Kai goodies. Seeing Johnny do Mr. Miyagi’s techniques like “Wax On, Wax Off.” Johnny letting his students kick each other in the stomach and… does he want them to fly across buildings? Robby teaches the Cobras a few of Miyagi’s tricks, plus Terry Silver gets on the mat too. There’s a prom scene. Then, of course, it ends with what looks like the biggest All-Valley Tournament to date, where you can bet all scores will be settled. At least for this season.

Even before watching that trailer, Cobra Kai season four just had so many questions ready to be answered. Could Daniel and Johnny work together? How would Johnny feel about Robby training with his former sensei? What will Daniel think when he sees Terry Silver again? And will the blood feud between Sam (Mary Mouser) and Tory (Peyton List) ever come to an end?

All that and more will be answered when new episodes of Cobra Kai hit Netflix on December 31. And check Gizmodo next week for some teases from the show’s creators about what’s in store for season four.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.