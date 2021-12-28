The Batman Keeps Teasing Us With Darkness

This week we were teased with a little more of what to expect from Matt Reeves’ long-awaited The Batman. We’ve been burned before getting hyped by a trailer only for the movie to flop, but surely not this time, Robert Pattinson means business. And vengeance. He definitely means vengeance.

In The Batman, Pattinson takes on the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

In October we got our first real trailer, unveiled during DC Fandom. It gave us more of RPatz, who showed us he has the right amount of broody to pull off Reeves’ gothic vision:

Everything we had seen from The Batman so far had been incredibly dark and over the Christmas break, we were given more of the same. Darker even. The trailer teases violence. Did I mention this version of Batman is dark?

Here’s Warner Bros. belated Christmas present:

The new trailer is as stuffed with new footage as the proverbial Christmas goose. There’s plenty of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, plenty of Pattinson’s Batman beating the hell out of people and plenty of Paul Dano’s Riddler implying the Wayne family is responsible for Gotham City’s deepest, darkest secret.

Instead of just doing justice to the legacy left behind most recently by Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, Pattinson might just overlap them. He looks the right man for bringing Reeves’ vision to life.

What to expect from The Batman?

The Batman is only set a couple of years after Bruce Wayne has started his career as a vigilante, and it seems like he’s yet to find that work/alter-ego life balance that allows him to masquerade as a socialite and throw people off the track of his secret identity. Perhaps that’s why the Riddler seems to know exactly who Batman really is, and why he seemingly begins his criminal career by leaving gruesome messages for the Dark Knight instead of generically terrorising Gotham City.

What’s really intriguing is that Riddler seems to be positioning himself as an agent of justice by exposing whatever the hell the Wayne family has been keeping hidden — something that Alfred (Andy Serkis) may be well aware of, and has been hiding from Bruce. The other possibility is that Alfred knows something about the night Thomas and Martha Wayne were murdered in Crime Alley, something that Bruce doesn’t know — and the idea that Reeves might be shaking up Batman’s oft-told origin story is pretty exciting.

We also get a little more context of Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Kravitz gives her a refreshing sense of ease with just the tiniest bit of camp that offsets Pattinson’s brooding anger perfectly. But Farrell, if you didn’t know it was him, you’d be forgiven for not recognising him. His role in this film is guaranteed to impress you. Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and Paul Dano are also set to make The Batman truly epic. But the trailer hides Dano’s face – speculation is mounting as to why, as obstructing The Riddler’s face feels deliberate. A question mark scar? A disfiguration only the plot could explain?

We got to gaze directly into Pattinson’s heavily-shadowed eyeballs in The Batman trailer released at DC Fandome last year, but until now we’ve not seen much else. If these trailers aren’t enough to get you pumped, we don’t know what will.

This article has been updated since it was first published and we will continue to make changes as we learn more.

The Batman finally looks like it's coming to cinemas in Australia on March 3, 2022.