Budget-friendly TCL Is Bringing Its First Tablet and Wireless Earbuds to Australia

After already releasing a selection of great budget smartphones this year, TCL has announced a wide range of products, including its first tablet in Australia, along with a new phone and three pairs of earbuds.

Moving slightly away from phones and TVs and into the accessories market, TCL is releasing a tablet in Australia and three pairs of wireless earphones. The company also announced a new smartphone.

Aside from a pair of funky smart glasses and two child-oriented smartwatches, TCL hasn’t really cared about accessories up until now. But it looks like with TCL’s success over the past two years, the company is ready to start entering phone-adjacent markets in Australia. Here are the new TCL devices to look out for.

TCL’s new tablet comes to Australia

Headlining today’s announcements is the first TCL tablet in Australia — the mid-range TCL TAB 10S 2022. It’s a 10-inch tablet with an 8,000 mAh battery, featuring 64GB of internal memory, expandable to 256GB. The tablet also boasts an IPS 1200 x 1920 FHD display.

Internally, the tablet has a Mediatek MT8768 processor and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, along with a nano-SIM slot. The back of the device has an 8 MP camera, while the front of the device has a 5 MP camera.

Included when you purchase the TAB 10S 2022 is a stylus and a protective case. Available from Big W, Bing Lee, Mobile Citi and online retailers, the TCL Tab 10S 2022 will cost $399. An Australian release date is still to be confirmed.

The TCL 20B smartphone

You thought TCL was done with phones for the year? Wrong! Following up the TCL 20R is the TCL 20B smartphone, the new cheapest smartphone in the TCL range. Costing an affordable $249, the TCL 20B features a 50MP camera and a 6.52” display.

Internally, the phone includes 64GB of storage, expandable up to 512GB with an external microSD card, backed up by an octa-core processor and 4GB RAM.

The TCL 20B also features 18W fast charging and a 4,000 mAh battery. You’ll be able to pick it up from JB Hi-Fi, Big W and Mobile Citi, along with online retailers. A release date is still pending.

The TCL ‘MoveAudio’ range

On top of TCL bringing its new tablet to Australia is its new audio range, including three true wireless ‘MoveAudio’ headphones.

These headphones are intended to compete with other Bluetooth earbud-style headphones on the market, including the Airpods and the Samsung Galaxy Buds, however, they’re much more affordable, intended for customers on a budget.

First up, we have the MoveAudio S150 true wireless headphones, which cost $69. The cheapest headphones of the range, the S150 buds include smart touch buttons on the side for ending and accepting calls, pausing and playing music or activating your assistant. They’re also IPX4 rated with up to three and a half hours of listening time, along with 20 hours of battery life provided by the case.

Next, we have the MoveAudio SOCL500 true wireless headphones, the mid-range pair costing $129. These headphones include a total playtime of 26 hours, with six and a half hours of playback and an additional 19.5 hours of battery life provided by the case. The case offers one hour of playtime with only a 15-minute charge.

Finally, we have the high-end MoveAudio S600 true wireless headphones, which will set you back $199. These headphones are the most Airpods and Galaxy Buds-adjacent, as they’re packed with a bunch of neat features. The S600 headphones include noise cancellation, Smart Play (so your headphones will auto-play when you put them on), a longer battery life (eight hours plus 32 hours from the case) and buttonless voice control.

All three of these headphones will be available from Mobileciti along with online retailers including Allphones, Amazon and Dick Smith. A release date is still on the way.

These product announcements for the Australian market are a bit of a victory lap for TCL, so we’re excited to see where the company goes in 2022.