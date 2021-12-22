Boston Dynamics’ Robot Dog Spot Might Be Hiding Under Your Tree This Christmas

Spot the Dog wants to wish you a Merry Christmas, in a totally unthreatening way.

You know that robotic dog named Spot, built by Boston Dynamics? It has been spotted in military tests and working for the NYPD (not in a weaponised state, but serving more supportive roles like bomb defusal and getting into hard-to-reach areas).

But never mind all of that – it’s a friendly little robot with lots of personality in its metal frame and on its four legs. This year, Boston Dynamics has released a cute little video of Spot the Dog in a Christmas present.

Happy holidays and many thanks to everyone who helped drive Spot's success this year! We're excited to see where you can take our robots in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wnIZKAuhbF — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) December 21, 2021

“Happy holidays and many thanks to everyone who helped drive Spot’s success this year,” the tweet reads.

“We’re excited to see where you can take our robots in 2022.”

I’m excited to see what becomes of Spot in 2022 as well – robotics all round are still a very emerging technology and it’s only now that we’re starting to see useful applications for such tech, like with Spot the Dog in mining or on worksites.

Honestly, it’s a pretty cute video, with Twitter users comparing it to how Solid Snake stealths around in the videogame series Metal Gear Solid – equally hidden in a cardboard box. Previously, Spot had been programmed to do dances – which it has done so cutely, if a bit unsettling.

It’s understandable that people would be cautious about these robots, tapping the Robocop and Terminator vein of dystopia, but for now Boston Dynamics has been completely against the idea of these robots in a lethal capacity.

For now though, the scope of the robotic dog is much more down-to-earth, intended to reach areas not readily accessible by humans and carry payloads without getting tired.

If you’re interested in picking up Spot the Dog for Christmas, you can purchase the robot through Sphere Drones in Australia, after it was made available earlier this year.

Spot the Dog is available to both businesses and consumers. Depending on the version, Spot the Dog costs between $100,000 and $300,000.

If you spot a giant, silver present under your tree, don’t be alarmed, human – it’s just Spot.