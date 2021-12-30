Upgrade Your Nintendo Switch’s Storage With These Micro SD Deals

If there was a single thing we’d fault our beloved Nintendo Switches for, it’s their itty bitty internal storage. Considering that a lot of open-world RPGs take up a lot of space (we’re looking at you, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt), 32GB far from covers it.

While the Nintendo Switch OLED model was released mere months ago with an increased internal capacity of 64GB, it still doesn’t quite cut it.

You have three options if you want to nip this issue in the bud. This is the most obvious one: you can delete a game or two from your console. But next comes the frustrating decision of deciding what should stay and what should go when clearing off space. The second option, which is taking advantage of the quick archive feature, follows the same drill.

But the third option (aside from buying a second Switch — which would be ridiculous), is buying a micro SD card. Depending on which size you purchase (sizes start from 32GB up to 512GB), a micro SD card is the easiest solution to your problem. They’re also convenient and very affordable.

Thankfully for you, we recognise that this is an issue that plagues many Nintendo Switch owners. We like to keep an eye out for new deals on the regular, so when the time arises, you’re well prepared.

What are the best micro SD cards for the Nintendo Switch?

The 256GB Samsung EVO Plus is a beast of a micro SD. It has solid read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively, and is currently on sale for $42.60, down from $89.95. So not only will you increase your Switch’s storage by 800%, you’ll be able to do it for under $50. That’s a lot of room for games, and there’s a very good chance it’ll be a long time before you ever come close to capping it, if at all.

There’s also SanDisk’s range of Nintendo-licensed micro SDs. You can currently pick up a 128GB SanDisk x Nintendo micro SD for $36.89, which usually retails for around $50. It has a solid read speed of 100MB/s, so it’ll have no problem loading and playing games fast.

If you really want to give your Switch’s internal storage a boost, you can also grab a 512GB Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card for $82.40 (down from $149), or a 512GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD for $92.99 (down from $159 RRP). If those aren’t enough storage space for you, I don’t know what is.

How do you install a micro SD into your Switch?

Adding a micro SD to your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED is very easy. First, make sure your Switch is powered off and then pull it out of its dock. If you flip up the kickstand, you’ll see a tiny slot. Pop your micro SD into this slot, and you’ll be good to go.

Once inserted, turn your Switch back on and head to the system settings. Under the Data Management menu, select “Move Data Between System / Micro SD Card”. Select the prompt to move data from the console’s internal storage to the memory card, and then select the games you want to move.