Motorola Isn’t Done With Foldable Phones Yet, Confirms Exec

In 2019 we saw the return of the Motorola Razr, the super-popular flip phone that dominated the world before the iPhone showed up.

The returning Razr wasn’t simply a flip phone with buttons – it was a full smartphone, capable of all the things a modern smartphone can do, with the added bonus of being one of the first folding smartphones and one of the most compact smartphones out there. In 2020, they added a 5G-capable model.

Now, as spotted by Android Authority, it looks like the Motorola Razr 3 will be coming soon, as confirmed by a Lenovo exec on Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter.

“I think innovation is always the driving force of the industry,” says Chen Jin, the general manager at Motorola.

“I hope that we are not slobbering, but do more, including silently preparing the third-generation razr folding screen mobile phone: more advanced chip computing power, better human-machine interface, and of course, there is a more atmospheric appearance.”

Just as an aside, we’ve used Google Chrome’s integrated translation feature to write these quotes, so we apologise for any errors.

A more powerful phone is definitely a welcome thing to hear, especially about the Motorola Razr 3, but we’ll be interested to hear what “better human-machine interface” looks like, as well as “atmospheric appearance”.

The one thing I’d really love to see from the Motorola Razr 3 (or the fourth generation Razr, if you count the original back before the iPhone) is a pretty substantial price drop. The 4G Motorola Razr smartphone currently retails for $2,304 from Telstra, an absolutely enormous price for a small phone with only 128GB storage capacity and not even 5G connectivity.

The closest competitor to the Motorola Razr (the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, released just this year) only goes for about $1,499 in Australia, often going on sale as well (like right now for $999). To make any sense of this new device, it would likely need a significant price drop.

It’s also unlikely that we’ll see the third generation Razr anytime soon. Jin added in his Weibo post that it will be first listed on the Chinese market, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens for Australian customers.