Moonfall’s Opening Is Like Gravity Meets The Blob

The opening of Roland Emmerich’s new disaster film, Moonfall, has it all: Halle Berry, beautiful space images, astronauts, a twirling shuttle, Patrick Wilson dancing, runaway killer goo, “Africa” by Toto. Truly, if you weren’t already on board for this film, this clip should do the trick.

Moonfall stars Berry and Wilson as astronauts who find themselves with a bit of an issue. They’re the only people on our planet equipped to handle the pending threat of the moon crashing into Earth and destroying everything. However, as you’ll see in the film’s opening five minutes, it’s not the moon itself that’s out for blood. It’s something else.

So yes, some sort of black gooey substance randomly shoots out from the moon, kills an astronaut, destroys a satellite, and leaves Berry and Wilson’s characters half alive and with more questions than answers. From there, the film will go back to Earth where Berry’s character thinks she knows how to save the planet, but only Wilson’s character, and a conspiracy theorist played by Game of Thrones’ John Bradley, believe her.

That scenario sounds a little bit like the new climate change comedy Don’t Look Up and one has to assume Moonfall has a bit of that “Hey, look, we’re all going to die unless you trust science” angle to it. But unlike Don’t Look Up, this is a Roland Emmerich movie we’re talking about here. The same Roland Emmerich who brought us Independence Day, 2012, and The Day After Tomorrow. (He’s also the guy behind Stargate, Universal Soldier and the Matthew Broderick-starring Godzilla). Things are going to explode and crumble to the ground and audiences are going to love every second of it.

If you want even more Moonfall, Bradley’s character, K.C. Houseman, has his very own conspiracy theory website that’s up and running: MoonTruth.net. It’s packed with little teases of what to expect when Moonfall hits theatres February 4. Here’s a taste of the conspiracy.

