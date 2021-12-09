This Couple Got Married in the Metaverse and the Internet Wants Them To Stay There

Earlier today, the New York Times reported that a couple from the U.S. got married in the metaverse.

Yep.

According to the Times, the couple wed on Labor Day weekend (September 6). Their digital avatars, which were dressed like them, had their own ceremony thanks to a company called Virbela. Virbela’s bread and butter is building virtual environments for work, learning and events (and weddings now, it seems).

“Ms. Gagnon’s avatar was walked down the aisle by the avatar of her close friend. Mr. Gagnon’s avatar watched as his buddy’s avatar ambled up to the stage and delivered a toast. And 7-year-old twin avatars (the ring bearer and flower girl) danced at the reception,” the Times report says.

There’s no doubt the metaverse is an interesting proposition. Maybe we’d be less snarky about it if Facebook cum Meta wasn’t at the helm. But the internet has (rightfully, imo) made a mockery of this wedding, mostly because this was something people have been doing in games for years. And also because they got married in the metaverse.

Second Life is the obvious one. But Twitter users were quick to share where on the internet they’ve also attended a wedding.

this shit was happening nonstop in Second Life & WoW like 15 years ago. and the graphics were better. https://t.co/lQFhQ15wPs — Emerson T. Brooking (@etbrooking) December 8, 2021

Animal Crossing, was another.

My wife and I got married in Animal Crossing, where's our article??? pic.twitter.com/uczpfccwDQ — Tokimeki (@nintendette_) December 8, 2021

And also Final Fantasy XIV.

this is from my friends' wedding in Final Fantasy XIV and look how much nicer it looks than whatever this is lmao pic.twitter.com/D0CxweAmoW — Warden!! ❤️‍???? (@WardenMop) December 8, 2021

This Twitter user also went to a Final Fantasy wedding.

I was thinking about this myself the second I saw that, lmao. Why are people even going gaga about this so-called “metaverse” when MMOs and Second Life have existed for the past couple decades? — Joruri Kha || 100% EW Spoiler Free (@XaelaJotaro) December 8, 2021

And this one:

yeah that's cool anyway check out this wedding I went to in FFXIV with a frog in it pic.twitter.com/8sDjjA9sUH — Eve ✨???? (@evffie) December 8, 2021

‘Groundbreaking’, as this Tweet puts it:

Truly groundbreaking technology, thank you Mr. Zuck. pic.twitter.com/tOVXjXd5nt — Brandon (@Burnardthe2nd) December 8, 2021

Anyway, as you were.