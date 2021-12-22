The Keanussaince Will Take a Break as John Wick 4 Gets Delayed to 2023

Here’s how you know things are getting bad with the coronavirus again: when massive movie studios start pushing back their films instead of attempting to make as much money as possible as quickly as possible. It’s not for the audience’s safety, of course — it’s for the box office’s safety, in that by postponing the film to a later date, it will generate more ticket sales than it would on its original date. And the first major movie to be delayed is the fourth outing of the world-class assassin and noted dog-lover John Wick.

John Wick 4 will now premiere on March 24, 2023, instead of May 27, 2022, as was planned after Lionsgate delayed the movie from its original date, May 21, 2021, because of the coronavirus and Reeves’ commitments to shooting The Matrix: Resurrections. (The Matrix Resurrections actually comes out on Sunday, finally, and Keanu recently explained John Wick director’s role in The Matrix).

At least we got a fun little video to announce the new release date. Here:

You’ll note a placard reading “Anderson, T.” is being removed from the Top Bounties board, a clear nod to Tom Anderson, Keanu’s character from The Matrix movies (you might better know him as Neo). Let us know in the comments if you spot anything else.

In addition to Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne are all reprising their roles as Winston, Charon, and the Bowery King, respectively, for John Wick 4. They’ll be joined by newcomers to the franchise Donnie Yen (Rogue One), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Bill Skarsgård (It: Chapters One and Two), Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), Scott Adkins (the Undisputed movies), and Clancy Brown (who’s in everything); it also features the film debut of the Japanese-born, English-raised, pop star/model Rina Sawayama as Akira.

