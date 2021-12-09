Where You Can See the Game Awards in Australian Times

The Game Awards is one of only a few American shows that works around Australian times. If you’re wondering when you can catch the show this year, look no further. We’ve got all the details below.

Geoff Keighley’s Annual Video Game Trailer Blowout is now just days away. With the nominees announced and voting winding up, all that remains now are the teasers, rumours, and hype that inevitably surround the show each year.

This will be the eighth annual incarnation of The Game Awards, having run annually since 2014. Keighley built the show out of the ashes of the long-running Spike Video Game Awards, after its demise in 2014. It seeks to celebrate the industry’s best-and-brightest in a traditional, glitzy award show style, offering winners a huge stage and spotlight.

However, it is also regularly criticised for its marketing ambitions. Awards frequently take a back seat to the many ads, trailers, and product spotlights that pay the show’s bills. Segments often unfold quickly, with Keighley rattling off a string of categories considered less important so the show can get back to hyping games that aren’t out yet.

Such is the duality of Geoff Keighley, international man of mystery and co-incident controversy. Keighley himself is a presenter and long-time video games journalist. His long-running feature series “The Final Hours” sees him embedded within different studios in the last moments of production on critical titles. Keighley was there when Valve completed Half-Life 2, when Bioware completed Mass Effect 3, and when Hideo Kojima’s team at Konami completed Metal Gear Solid 2. They’re all ripping yarns and I encourage you to give them a read. The most recent instalment in this series was The Final Hours of Half-Life Alyx: A Decade Inside Valve Software, a video documentary you can pick up on Steam.

Anyway, back to the Game Awards. The show itself will stream on December 10th via the Game Awards website and on the Game Awards Twitch channel, live from the Microsoft Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles. See below for Australian and New Zealand times in your neck of the woods:

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

12:30 PM AEDT

QLD

11:30 AM AEDT

NT

11:00 AM ACST

SA

12:00 PM ACDT

WA

9:30 AM AWST

NZ

2:30 PM NZDT