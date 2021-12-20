Australia Has Now Blocked Hundreds Of Gambling Websites

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is requesting Internet Service Providers (ISPs) block even more offshore gambling websites that are in breach of Australian laws. They’ve been ordering Aussie ISPs to do this since late 2019 and since then, a total of 375 sites have been subject to the banhammer.

In 2020 there was several rounds of gambling website blocks by ACMA. The most recent request made impacts affiliate-marketing websites, too. It will affect:

Golden Lady Casino

Casino4u

Spin Samurai

Axe Casino

Lucky Dreams

Comet Room

Paradiso Room

No Deposit Friend

No Deposit Bonus Blog

Casino-On-Line

Online Casino Australian

Casino Shortlist

Australia Casino

Aus Casinos

The ACMA said it decided to block these sites following numerous complaints about their services. The regulator investigated the latest batch and found them to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Since the ACMA made its first blocking request in November 2019, 324 illegal gambling websites have been blocked. (The ACMA lists them all via that link, in case you were curious.) But this number has risen substantially since August last year, when only 92 were on the list.

147 illegal services have also pulled out of the Australian market – a result of the ACMA starting its offshore gambling website enforcement action in 2017.

“The ACMA is reminding consumers that even if a service looks legitimate, it’s unlikely to have important customer protections. This means Australians who use illegal gambling services risk losing their money,” the ACMA says.

The ACMA also has a list of legal gambling websites and wagering services, so if you want to make sure the platform you’re using is doing the right thing, it’s best to check they have a licence.

This article has been updated since it was first published.

If you or someone you know needs help, feel free to give Gambling Help a buzz on 1800 858 858, or call Lifeline on 13 11 44.