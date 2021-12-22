11 Mesmerising Galaxy Projectors You Can Use As An Adult Nightlight

Have you ever wondered how to light up your bedroom in a sea of stars? Mystery solved. You need to get yourself a galaxy projector and you need to get one stat. Not only can they transform any room into a glowing galaxy, but they can also aid sleep, add ambience to any room and make you feel like you’re in the great outdoors. They’re also just really great for turning your room purple.

Surprisingly affordable, these nifty pockets of intergalactic goodness will brighten up any space. Why not create a home cinema while you’re at it? All you need is a galaxy projector, some LED light strips and a home projector to capture the mood.

If you want to know more about filling your home with the interstellar matter of the universe, check out some of our top picks below.

What’s a galaxy projector?

It’s a projector that projects galaxies, as the name suggests.

To be just a touch more precise, it’s a catch-all term for projectors that typically project some kind of starfield, usually designed to be pointed at the ceiling of a room. Some models will offer differing star fields, or planets and galaxies, while others may include embedded music or other added features. The essential features are basically just a light source and a star pattern of some sort, but there’s quite a bit of scope for a galaxy projector to do more than that.

Why would I want one?

There are a few different use cases for galaxy projectors, but just to name a few:

To help you sleep at night

Have you ever slept under the stars? It can be an amazing experience, but the outside world also has its fair share of cold weather, bugs and other discomforts. Having the stars above you while you sleep can make that tricky task of relaxing into some serious Zs much easier.

To create a romantic atmosphere

Got that “special” question to ask? Get the stars on your side – as long as you’re sure your prospective partner will view it as cute rather than cheesy.

To enhance entertainment

Line up a lengthy session of Elite Dangerous, set Kubrick’s classic 2001: A Space Odyssey to play – whatever takes your fancy that could feel even more immersive when you’re in a room that is quite literally full of stars, whether that’s a family movie night, a wedding or your next party.

What are my Galaxy projector options?

There’s a wide range of projectors that will fling star fields indoors at different price points. Here are some options available on Amazon Australia:

A galaxy light that can switch between stars, moons or projected waves.

If you’re after stars in a range of colours, Renxin’s projector can switch between four different colour sets.

Simple to use and perfect for children, this’ll serve as a wondrous night light for the kiddies.

A three-mode galaxy projector with voice activation and an automatic power-off option.

Precision glass optics give this skylight a hyper-real element.

While the focus is more on projected water patterns, this projector comes with included speakers if you want music with your light shows.

A projector with modes covering a starry sky and a universe pattern, as well as a happy birthday message and a cover so it can do double duty as a night light.

A projector doesn’t have to look like a lump of tech – this lamp is a full sphere, so you could also use it as a shiny prop at your next magical-themed party.

A spherical projector with multiple patterns, six colours and either USB or AAA battery charging.

This super easy to use projector offers three light options: star, nebula cloud and the moon. You can also control the brightness, angle and combination of light options.

Switch it up with this rotating projector and its range of night scenes — from planets to stars.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.