Adelaide Is Getting a Flying Race Car Factory, for Real

Adelaide will be home to a “world’s first” electric flying racing car factory, with Alauda Aeronautics set to stand up the facility in a new Australian Space Park.

Yep, flying race cars and an Australian Space Park.

South Australia has kind-of positioned itself to be the space capital of Australia. The Australian Space Agency and Mission Control already call Adelaide home and now this Australian Space Park sees the state shoot for the stars (sorry) again.

As announced by state Premier Steven Marshall on Wednesday, four companies are partnering with the SA government to develop the space sector in South Australia through the purpose-built facility. The Australian Space Park will be built with a $20 million commitment from the state government.

The initial four companies to take up residency will be Fleet Space Technologies, Q-CTRL, ATSpace and Alauda Aeronautics.

These four companies, Marshall said, will focus on collaboration and production of small satellites and their payloads, rockets, electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL) and supporting componentry and technical systems.

So what’s this whole electric flying racing car production facility thing?

Well, that’s where Alauda Aeronautics comes into play.

Alauda Aeronautics designs, engineers and builds the racing craft that participate in all Airspeeder racing events.

Alauda was founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Matt Pearson. He created the company with a vision to accelerate the development of this eVTOL sector.

According to Pearson, the factory coming to Adelaide is the first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere and the world’s first electric flying racing car factory.

Alauda says it has moved rapidly from design through prototype to full-scale functioning development vehicles. The company is now entering full production ahead of first races in 2022.

“Teams from around the world will take delivery of vehicles that represent the very first of their kind in the world. Flying car races will offer industry a place and a space to develop the technologies and infrastructures that will underpin a mobility revolution,” Alauda says.