All the Sci-fi, Fantasy and Horror Movies Hitting Cinemas in Australia Next Month

Happy 2022 everyone. There are some wonderful movies spanning sci-fi, fantasy and horror coming out next month, and, with the COVID dust now settling, vaccination levels high and cinemas open and ready for your business, we’ve got a packed January 2022 movie schedule on the way.

We’ve got a running guide on every major sci-fi, fantasy, thriller, horror – basically every flick on the 2022 Australian movie release schedule the team at Gizmodo Australia can’t wait to see – but this will serve as your month ahead planner.

You’re welcome.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – January 1

The highly anticipated, long-awaited, direct sequel to the first two Ghostbusters movies will finally be in theatres on the first day of 2022.

The U.S. have already seen Ghostbusters Afterlife, which means there’s a tonne of spoilers around and we basically know what’s going down. As you may have heard, Ghostbusters: Afterlife leans heavily into a deep knowledge of the original 1984 film, directed by Ivan Reitman. This time, his son Jason is behind the camera and the movie picks up the story about 30 years after audiences last heard from the franchise.

The King’s Man – January 6

The King’s Man is the prequel to the ultra-action-packed Kingsman movies and from what we’re seeing from the trailers, this flick has action for days. Its trailer is R-rated and holy moly, just prepare yourself for when you click through to our explainer (the first link). Directed by Matthew Vaughn, The King’s Man has rescheduled a whopping eight times, and some of those postponements were made even before COVID hit.

The Addams Family 2 – January 6

There’s no denying this one is a bit of a let down. The U.S. got The Addams Family 2 back in October 2021. It seems fine, sticking to the usual trope of taking a family on a vacation to bring everyone back together is a little old. We’re also pretty salty about the long delay for Aussies, so here’s some character posters.

​Scream – January 13

Scream is returning with another sequel (yep, a fifth movie), but it’s not called Scream 5 and is instead just called Scream. Not confusing at all. But the title isn’t the only thing making a comeback. A lot of your favourite cast members are back on board for the new Scream movie and, of course, we’ll be seeing our old friend Ghostface. This is one movie your writer cannot wait to see in January.

Deep Water – January 13

A married couple who have fallen out of love with each other begin playing deadly mind games against one another that begin seeing those around them dying. We get Ben Affleck in this psychological thriller and I can’t help but draw similarities with Gone Girl given Deep Water‘s premise (and Affleck ofc).

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – January 14

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is the latest film in the long-running horror-comedy franchise and while the series is generally regarded as children’s entertainment, there’s a hearty contingent of adult fans who love and enjoy the films. Including us.

Morbius – January 20

Morbius is the next film in Sony’s Marvel Spider-Man universe. We get Jared Leto (The Suicide Squad) as Michael Morbius. He’s got a rare blood disorder and wants to cure himself so he takes a dangerous risk, the result of which gives him access to powers and a dark side he didn’t know possible. If you haven’t already, check out the latest trailer, which is being released almost two full years after the first one and about four years since the project was first announced.

Nightmare Alley – January 20

Nightmare Alley is a 2021 American neo-noir psychological thriller film directed by Guillermo del Toro. If you’re not convinced this is going to be stellar, it boasts a screenplay by del Toro and Kim Morgan, and it’s based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. The casting for this one is epic: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn. It’s another movie coming in January you should probably add to your list.

Check back mid-January and we’ll let you know what movies are coming in February!