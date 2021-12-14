Enter the Michelle Yeoh-Verse in the Awesome Everything Everywhere All at Once Trailer

Sometimes you watch a trailer and just know you are seeing something special. Like this might be the first glimpse of a film you’re likely to cherish for the rest of your life. Those instincts are not always right, but the trailer for Everything Everywhere All at Once gives off those vibes. You are not ready for its magic. We weren’t.

Written and directed by Daniels — aka Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once is the team’s second feature film after 2016’s unforgettable Swiss Army Man. Like that film, this one seems equally wild, as Michelle Yeoh stars as “an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.” Yeah. Sure. Check this out.

Holy shit, right? Talk about serious Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind vibes! And the supporting cast of Stephanie Hsu (Shang-Chi), Ke Huy Quan (The Goonies), James Hong (Big Trouble in Little China), Jenny Slate (Obvious Child), and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) is like a who’s who of your favourite genre actors. Not to mention its wildly surreal story, which is obviously about way, way more than a woman trying to do her taxes. It almost feels like the live-action version of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse just instead of Spider-Man, it’s Michelle Yeoh.

That trailer is just jam-jacked in gorgeous visuals, weird oddities, and scenes that just makes you infinitely excited to see this film — which fans can first do at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. Everything Everywhere All at Once is the film festival’s opening night film and it’ll play March 11 ahead of its wide debut on March 25. Admittedly, it’s impossible to tell if a movie is a modern classic just from the trailer, but with these directors, that cast, and this story, obviously it has all that potential and a whole lot more.

Everything Everywhere All at Once opens March 25.

