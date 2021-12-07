6 Sci-Fi Movies and TV Shows to Watch Now You’ve Seen Dune

Dune is undoubtedly one of the most exciting movies to come out in 2021, and it had fans of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel chomping at the bit.

The bad news this year was the release of the new blockbuster adaptation was delayed in Australia, the good news is we’ve all now had a few days to see it. But good news doesn’t stop there: there are plenty of other similar movies and series to sustain your excitement now you’ve finally seen Dune.

Here are just a few great sci-fi movies and TV shows to get you started.

Dune (1984)

David Lynch’s attempt at Dune may not have garnered the favourable reviews the new movie is receiving, but it’s the next best thing to cure your itch.

The 1984 version of Dune may also not have Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, but you’ll find Kyle MacLachlan, Patrick Stewart and Sting (!?) just as entertaining.

The film has amassed a cult following over the years and does tell the same tale from Herbert’s epic novel that you’ll find in the 2021 edition, so it’s the perfect movie to prepare you.

You can watch Dune (1984) on Stan.

Foundation

Foundation is another new Hollywood adaptation of a classic sci-fi novel.

Apple TV+ is taking on Isaac Asimov’s pivotal trilogy in a grand-scale television adaptation that looks nothing short of epic. The story follows a band of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation during the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Similar to Dune, Foundation features warring dynasties and an epic new world, so it’s definitely another one to add to your list.

You can watch Foundation on Apple TV+.

Raised by Wolves

Raised by Wolves may have flown under your radar when it first aired but don’t let it pass you by.

The sci-fi series is an original idea from Aaron Guzikowski and has been overseen by mastermind Ridley Scott.

Story wise, Raised by Wolves tells the tale of two androids who are tasked with raising a group of human children after Earth is destroyed in a war between humans and machines. Throw in some cult-like religious groups and the result is an original sci-fi on the same thought-provoking and epic scale as the classics.

Raised by Wolves is on Binge.

Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner is another absolute classic that adapts an equally classic sci-fi novel. If you haven’t seen it by now, really, what are you doing?

The sequel, Blade Runner 2049, is also helmed by Dune’s director, Denis Villeneuve, and this flick proves that Dune was clearly in good hands.

Blade Runner is available on Stan and Paramount Plus, while Blade Runner 2049 is on Netflix and Binge.

Brave New World

It should be clear to you by now that Dune is not alone in the ‘classic sci-fi novels that have become screen adaptations’ category.

Brave New World is another one of those and this television adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s famous book is pretty fascinating.

The TV series stars Harry Lloyd as Bernard Marx, who leads a perfect life in a utopian society thanks to a drug called Soma which controls emotions. When John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), an outsider from beyond the city, arrives, he threatens to disrupt this ‘perfect’ world.

Brave New World is on Stan.

Star Wars

Another galaxy-spanning sci-fi adventure that includes family legacies, dangerous creatures and sand dunes?

Star Wars and Dune might not seem similar at first, but there’s never a bad time to check into the galaxy far, far away.

George Lucas’ space opera continues to grow into new movies, TV shows and theme parks, thanks to its acquisition by Disney. Nothing will ever beat the original trilogy, and if you want some old school space adventure vibes now you’ve seen Dune, Star Wars is where it’s at.

All the Star Wars films are on Disney+.

This article has been updated since it was first published.