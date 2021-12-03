Chucky Season 2 Could Bring Back a Familiar Face

Scream 2022 director Tyler Gillett is already planning out who could survive and return for a sequel. Get a new look at what’s next on Amazon’s Wheel of Time. Plus, Doctor Who prepares for the finale of Flux, and Servant will return for season four. Spoilers away!

Run Rabbit Run

Sarah Snook has replaced Elisabeth Moss in the lead role of Run Rabbit Run, a horror-thriller from director Daina Reid about “a fertility doctor whose firm grasp on the cycle of life is put to the test as her young daughter begins to exhibit increasingly strange behaviour.” According to Deadline, Moss was forced to exit the project due to “scheduling reasons.”

Where Evil Lurks

Variety reports Shudder has acquired Where Evil Lurks, the latest horror film from Terrified director Damien Rugna. The story is said to “unspool in a remote village where two brothers find a demon-infected man just about to give birth to evil itself. In a time when exorcism look to be of little use to ward off evil, after warning the neighbours in town, they decide to get rid of the man but merely succeed in helping him to deliver the inferno.” Click through for concept art of the film’s monster.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

In conversation with Collider, Zachary Levi stated he believes Shazam: Fury of the Gods is an inarguably “better” movie than its predecessor.

I will say that I genuinely — and this is not just lip service — I’m really proud of the first one, I think we made a really, really good movie. I think the second one is better. I think that we had more time, we had more budget. We had, essentially, the entire cast returning, and we all knew our characters a little bit more; we could kind of sit into them a little bit more. Henry Gayden, who wrote the first script, wrote the second, and he did a fantastic job doing so. Everything just clicked even a little bit more and a little bit more. And also the kids have grown up a little bit more, so even the sensibilities of them become even slightly more mature which brings it closer to my or other people’s adult minds, so there’s even more connection there, I think. The action’s great, the comedy’s great, the relationships are great. The bad guys, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, are fantastic. I’m very proud of it. I want it to come out sooner than June of 2023.

Scream

In a recent interview with Total Film (via Syfy), Scream 2022 director Tyler Gillett confirmed at least a few of the new characters will survive the film and could potentially return in Scream 6.

This new cast of characters is so wonderful. The legacy cast, they’re so wonderful. I think what we discovered, and what [screenwriters] Guy [Busick] and James [Vanderbilt] did, is they found a real reason for the next story to exist. We know that there is more gas in the tank. There are more stories to be told in Woodsboro, and about these characters, for sure.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Kang appears in the reflection of Ant-Man’s shattered helmet in a recent image of a crew shirt seen on social media.

Hocus Pocus 2

Elsewhere, a new set video sees the crew of Hocus Pocus 2 singing “For She’s a Jolly Good Fellow” to Better Midler on her birthday.

Servant



According to Spoiler TV, creepy baby show Servant has been renewed for a fourth season at Apple TV+.

Chucky

In conversation with Fandom, Don Mancini appears to confirm Glen/Glenda (Billy Boyd) will appear in the second season of Chucky.

This is probably one where I’m not allowed to say too much, but I love those characters. I think it’s probably safe for me to say that you haven’t seen the last of them.

In the same interview, Mancini also stated actress Perry Reeves is interested in reprising her role as Kristen de Silva from Child’s Play 3.

Perrey Reeves is down for coming back! I haven’t talked to Perry Reeves in a long time but I really liked her. She was cool back in the day and she just seems super nice. And I saw she recently posted something where fans were asking her ‘Would you want to be on the show?’ and she was incredibly gracious and enthusiastic, saying, ‘Hell yeah I’d like to!’

However, it would seem Mancini currently has no plans for either Andy’s mother, Karen Barclay (Catherine Hicks), or Mike Norris (Chris Sarandon), the cop who originally killed Charles Lee Ray.

There is some possibility. Do you want to see them?

Dexter: New Blood

Dexter battles a fellow serial killer (who may-or-may-not be Clancy Brown) at the previously established abandoned summer camp in the synopsis for episode eight, “Big Game.”

Dexter fights for his life in the woods of Iron Lake, leading to a confrontation in an abandoned summer camp. Is there a better place for a serial killer to confront another violent killer? Harrison finds himself at a crossroads between two father figures who can lead him down two very different paths. Meanwhile Angela starts to make some disturbing discoveries of her own.

[Spoiler TV]

The Wheel of Time

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Blood Calls Blood,” the fifth episode of Wheel of Time. Click through for more.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Doctor Who

Finally, Doctor Who’s Flux arc concludes in the trailer for Sunday’s season finale, “The Vanquishers.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YArtnEkdBvUBanner art by Jim Cook