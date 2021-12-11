Here’s Everything We Know About Cars at CES 2022

Innovative tech around cars has been all the rage recently – be it self-driving cars, hydrogen cars or electric cars. For that reason, we’re fully expecting CES 2022 to have some banger technology around cars. Let’s go through everything we’re expecting.

Everything we’re expecting from cars at CES 2022

Cars will be centre-stage at CES 2022, with up to 185 vehicle exhibitors fronting up to the Vegas-based tech expo. Those 185 car exhibitors include BMW, Microsoft (???), GM and Hyundai. We can’t wait to see what cool gadgets are shown off at this year’s event, although considering the dozens of vehicles companies coming along this year, it looks like CES is more of a motorshow than ever before.

BMW

Last year, BMW showed off its futuristic iDrive technology, involving intelligent road sensing to improve safety when driving. This year… We’re not too sure what BMW will bring to the table, although there’s a good chance it’ll be something big, considering they’re headlining automotive brands on the official CES website. Can’t wait to see your stuff, BMW.

Daimler

Another headliner for CES in 2022, Daimler (the owners of Mercedes-Benz) will be fronting up with an unknown as of yet car or gadget. We’re hoping on a car similar to the concept car shown off at CES 2020, but right now we simply don’t know.

General Motors

We have a better idea of what General Motors is bringing to CES than a lot of other car manufacturers. GM recently announced a line of electric vehicles, soon to be joined by the Chevrolet Silverado EV. We’ll be getting a look at that truck at CES 2022.

This year, GM rocked up to CES 2021 with the GMC Hummer EV, the Cadillac Celestiq and the Cadillac Lyriq, so we’re excited to see the brand back again.

Hyundai

Hyundai will likely be bringing two concept cars to CES 2022. Supposedly, these two concept cars will feature crab driving, 360-degree rotation in place, and parallel parking with wheels turned at 90 degrees. Personally, I’m excited to see Hyundai’s driving crab – those little critters are pretty smart.

Of course I’m joking – crab driving actually involves being able to turn all four wheels at such degrees that they mimic the side-walking style of crabs.

Hyundai will also likely show us some developments with its electric vehicle tech, but it’s tough to say for now – we’ll wait and see.

More to come

Of course, much of this is speculative. We will be updating this article as more news, rumours and leaks surface and we’ll be treating it as a hub for car news, but for now that’s all we’ve got. Stay tuned.