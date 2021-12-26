Get Switched on With These Nintendo Boxing Day Deals

If you usually use Boxing Day as a way to bulk up your game library, there are a few deals for Nintendo Switch games that are worth your time. You can also snag some nice discounts on a few Switch controllers and accessories.

Here are all the best Boxing Day sales related to the Nintendo Switch.

Here’s where you can get a Switch bundle and an OLED Model deal

Looking to pick up a Switch during the Boxing Day sales? Amazon Australia is currently offering a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the original console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online for $422. That’s a pretty decent deal, considering a Switch goes for $469 by itself, and you’d be paying $560.90 all up if you bought everything separately.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about picking up the Switch OLED Model, you can currently save $30 off the new Nintendo console. That’s not a huge discount, but it’s the best we’ve seen since the Switch OLED was released back in October.

Best Boxing Day deals for Switch games

There are a few cracking Switch games available. If you don’t already have it, Super Mario Odyssey is a must-play game, while Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze is one of the best platformers of the last decade.

Here’s what you can currently grab:

Best Boxing Day deals for Switch accessories

If your Switch is suffering from the dreaded Joy-Con drift, or you just need a spare pair of controllers, there are some great Boxing Day deals available for the Switch’s controllers.

Almost every possible colour of the Joy-Con is currently on sale for $85, so you can save yourself just shy of $35. You can grab a new pair of controllers here:

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has also been discounted by 29%, and you can pick it up for $71.20.

If you managed to score a Switch for Christmas and want to keep your brand new console protected, you can pick up this ergonomic protective case for $15.95 (down from $38.99), and this travel case for $37.95 (down from $49.95).

If you aren’t too fond of the Pro Controller or want a more versatile option, 8BitDo’s excellent range of Bluetooth gamepads is also on sale. These are great alternative controllers, and some might argue that they’re better than the official Nintendo ones.

Here’s what’s on sale:

