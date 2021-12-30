These Nikon and Panasonic Camera Deals Will Be Gone In A Flash

Photography can be a fulfilling hobby to take up in the New Year, but it certainly doesn’t go easy on your wallet. With high-end cameras setting you back a few thousand dollars for just the body, being able to score a great deal is always welcome.
If Nikon is your camera brand of choice, we have some good news. If you head over to Amazon Australia, there are currently a few substantial discounts available. How big a discount are we talking about here? Well, you can save $1,149 off a Nikon Z 7 II Mirrorless camera or $1,029 off this Nikon Z 6 II Mirrorless camera kit bundle.
Nikon isn’t the only camera brand flogging some decent deals at the moment. A few of Panasonic’s LUMIX cameras are on sale, with deals including $600 off the Panasonic Lumix G9 camera.
If you’re looking to upgrade your current camera, or want a shiny new lens to add to your photographic arsenal, here are some of the best deals for Nikon cameras and lenses.
Panasonic LUMIX digital camera deals
- Panasonic LUMIX G9 mirrorless camera – now $999 (down from $1,599)
- Panasonic LUMIX TZ80 camera – now $339.15 (down from $449)
- Panasonic LUMIX TZ90 camera – now $593 (down from $899)
- Panasonic LUMIX DC-GX880KGNS 4K camera – now $649 (down from $849)
Nikon body only camera deals
- Nikon Z 7 II Mirrorless – now $4,450 (down from $5,599)
- Nikon Z 6 II Mirrorless – now $2,719 (down from $3,599)
- Nikon Z 5 Mirrorless – now $1,605.65 (down from $2,299)
- Nikon Z 7 Mirrorless – now $2,557 (down from $4,599)
- Nikon Z 50 Mirrorless – now $1,186.97 (down from $1,300)
- Nikon D780 – now $2,540.65 (down from $3,499)
Nikon camera kit bundle deals
- Nikon Z 6 II Mirrorless + Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S Kit – now $3,569.96 (down from $4,599)
- Nikon Z 6 + Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 Kit – now $2,662 (down from $3,999)
- Nikon Z 5 + Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Kit – now $1,937 (down from $2,699)
Nikon lens deals
- Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70 f/2.8 S Lens – now $2,905.30 (down from $3,679)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Lens – now $3,135 (down from $3,999)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens – now $2,961 (down from $3,999)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S Lens – now $845 (down from $999)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S Lens – now $901 (down from $1,549)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S Lens – now $2,758 (down from $3,599)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S Lens – now $1,444 (down from $1,799)
- Nikon AF-P 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR Zoom Lens – now $473.28 (down from $599.95)
- Nikkor Z Teleconverter TC-1.4X – now $849.15 (down from $1,099)
Other camera accessory deals
If you’re already well sorted for cameras and lenses, there are still a few decent deals for camera accessories available at the moment.
The Manfrotto Befree GT XPRO aluminium tripod is currently on sale for $377.34 via Amazon UK, down from its usual price tag of $635.99. Sure, you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks for it to arrive, but that’s a pretty good trade-off for saving just over $258.56.
If you need something a bit more flexible, Joby’s GorillaPod 3K kit is also on sale for $63.16, down from $99.95.
If you mostly use your camera for video, you can also grab a discount on the Manfrotto Befree Live Fluid tripod head, which is on sale for $143.20. You’ll save $76.75 off the usual $219.95 RRP.
If you travel around to do a lot of outdoor photography, Lowepro’s Tahoe 150 backpack has been reduced by $100.95, and is currently available for $59. That’s 63% off its $159.95 RRP.