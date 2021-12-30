These Nikon and Panasonic Camera Deals Will Be Gone In A Flash

Photography can be a fulfilling hobby to take up in the New Year, but it certainly doesn’t go easy on your wallet. With high-end cameras setting you back a few thousand dollars for just the body, being able to score a great deal is always welcome.

If Nikon is your camera brand of choice, we have some good news. If you head over to Amazon Australia, there are currently a few substantial discounts available. How big a discount are we talking about here? Well, you can save $1,149 off a Nikon Z 7 II Mirrorless camera or $1,029 off this Nikon Z 6 II Mirrorless camera kit bundle.

Nikon isn’t the only camera brand flogging some decent deals at the moment. A few of Panasonic’s LUMIX cameras are on sale, with deals including $600 off the Panasonic Lumix G9 camera.

If you’re looking to upgrade your current camera, or want a shiny new lens to add to your photographic arsenal, here are some of the best deals for Nikon cameras and lenses.

Panasonic LUMIX digital camera deals

Nikon body only camera deals

Nikon camera kit bundle deals

Nikon lens deals

Other camera accessory deals

If you’re already well sorted for cameras and lenses, there are still a few decent deals for camera accessories available at the moment.

The Manfrotto Befree GT XPRO aluminium tripod is currently on sale for $377.34 via Amazon UK, down from its usual price tag of $635.99. Sure, you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks for it to arrive, but that’s a pretty good trade-off for saving just over $258.56.

If you need something a bit more flexible, Joby’s GorillaPod 3K kit is also on sale for $63.16, down from $99.95.

If you mostly use your camera for video, you can also grab a discount on the Manfrotto Befree Live Fluid tripod head, which is on sale for $143.20. You’ll save $76.75 off the usual $219.95 RRP.

If you travel around to do a lot of outdoor photography, Lowepro’s Tahoe 150 backpack has been reduced by $100.95, and is currently available for $59. That’s 63% off its $159.95 RRP.