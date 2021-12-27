An Ode To My Dave Filoni Action Figure

The link between Star Wars and toys is as strong as that between the Jedi and the Force. You simply can’t have one without the other. And now one of Star Wars’ most powerful creators has become immortalised in that cross section.

Earlier this month, Hasbro released a Black Series figure of a character from The Mandalorian named Trapper Wolf. Now, unless you are a super Star Wars nerd, that name means nothing to you. Wolf isn’t the Mandalorian himself, Grogu, Cara Dune, or even Greef Karga. He’s only appeared in two episodes and had maybe three minutes of screen time. And yet, I purchased this action figure for one reason. Trapper Wolf is played by Dave Filoni, and if it wasn’t for Dave Filoni, Star Wars as we know it right now would probably look very, very different.

After years working on Avatar: The Last Airbender, King of the Hill and others, Filoni helped George Lucas co-created The Clone Wars TV series. A series that, in the years following the prequels, kept the franchise alive for many fans. After that series, Filoni did Star Wars Rebels. And when Rebels was done he created Resistance, sent that to another group, and began working on The Mandalorian where, along with Jon Favreau and many others, he’s once again reinvented what Star Wars could be.

And now, he’s an action figure. An honour Star Wars creator George Lucas has also been given in the past. Lucas has even made a cameo in the franchise, briefly appearing as Baron Papanoida in Revenge of the Sith. But Trapper Wolf has dialogue. He flies an X-Wing. He forgives Mandalorians with undocumented ships if they do nice things. And now he’s got a bad arse action figure. So let’s just bask in it. Here’s the elegant packaging.

Here’s the figure and its accessories when you pull it out.

It comes with a helmet and blaster. Not that Trapper needs a blaster. And really we kinda wish it came with a Filoni cowboy hat. Anyway…

On the back, that’s his bio. Black Series figures never have very good bios so, it’s ok.

That’s a close up of the face sculpt. And honestly? Not bad. It looks like Dave, we mean Trapper.

The helmet is pretty sweet. Nice markings and such.

Here’s Trapper, ready to go. And while you get why he comes with the blaster — he used it in the second season to save Mando and Grogu from the ice spiders — but Trapper Wolf doesn’t need a blaster. He needs his trusty X-Wing and his cunning!

And here’s where Trapper will live in my house, along with a few of the characters he helped create.

Somehow, some way, this figure is still available to order over on Hasbro Pulse.

