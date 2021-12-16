A Cheaper Apple Display Might Finally Be On the Way

Apple is on track to complete its two-year transition to custom silicon, but the company’s Mac Pro (the cheese grater-looking desktop) still runs on a combination of Intel and AMD chips. Given that the Pro is Apple’s most powerful, capable computer, it seems like an overhaul with Apple silicon is just about due.

While Apple has remained tight-lipped about equipping the Mac Pro with in-house M-series chips, new evidence further suggests the transition is a matter of when, not if. Leaker Dylandkt posted in a Twitter thread that they uncovered three LG displays encased in unbranded monitor enclosures.

????Thread 1/4: There are three LG made Displays encased in unbranded enclosures for usage as external monitors that are in early development. Two of which have the same specifications as the upcoming 27 inch and current 24 inch iMac displays. — Dylan (@dylandkt) December 15, 2021

What makes this notable is that the panels have the same specs as those on the upcoming 24-inch iMac and 27-inch iMac Pro all-in-ones while the third is said to be for an upgraded 32-inch Pro Display XDR monitor. Interestingly, the leaker claims there is a reference to the 32-inch model using custom silicon, though this could be the Apple timing controller chip found in the current model, which regulates high-speed modulation for synchronizing the 20.4 million pixels and 576 LEDs.

So what does this have to do with the Mac Pro? As you’ll remember, Apple launched the Pro Display XDR alongside the Mac Pro back in 2019 as a companion monitor to its luxury desktop. If Apple updates the Pro Display XDR display next year, one we can presume an M-powered Mac Pro will follow on its heels, as Digital Trends points out.

We’d normally turn a blind eye to these types of rumours given the lack of evidence backing the claims, however, this anonymous leaker has a surprisingly good track record. The website Apple Tracks, which rates leakers based on their accuracy, gave Dylandkt a 77.5% score, putting them in seventh ahead of Ming-Chi Kuo and Jon Prosser — two other prominent leakers.

If you don’t happen to have $US5,000 ($6,954) to spend on a monitor to pair with your $US6,000 ($8,344) desktop, then the second part of this rumour will appeal more to you. That is, that Apple could be prepping smaller 24-inch and 27-inch standalone monitors.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard about Apple wanting to fill a gaping hole in its product catalogue; Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in January about the planned arrival of at least one smaller, more affordable Apple monitor meant for everyday consumers.

I use the term “affordable” lightly here considering the 27-inch and 32-inch models are said to feature miniLED panels, the same technology found on the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models as well as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Moreover, the two larger monitors will supposedly support 120Hz refresh rates for smoother motion.

There is no word yet on whether the 24-inch monitor will receive the same treatment, though opting for a standard LCD panel at 60Hz would let Apple keep the price down, something it needs to do if it wants to appeal to anyone who isn’t filthy rich.