The 2022 GMC Hummer EV’s Easter Egg Jab At The Tesla Cybertruck

Rivalry is an aspect of the automotive industry that has always existed and will always exist. While every manufacturer has its vocal supporters on social media, it’s so entertaining to see automakers directly take shots at each other no matter how subtle they may be. Recently, it was discovered that General Motors included a joke aimed at one of their newer competitors in its latest model.

Screenshot: Doug DeMuro / YouTube

In Doug DeMuro’s review of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, it was spotted that the electric pick-up features a not-so-subtle jab at the Tesla Cybertruck. The new Hummer features a large centre dash display. Most of the menu icons can be customised by the owner, and one of the available icons includes a Hummer EV driving over the long angular windshield of a Cybertruck.

The GMC Hummer EV features plenty of other Easter eggs. A few small Hummer caricatures are hidden around the electric pick-up’s interior. The Hummer EV also features a lot of imagery referencing the space program. A rocket and space capsule are among the possible menu icons. But most notably, the vehicle’s speaker cover features a topographic map of the Moon’s surface.

The centre display continues this theme with CG footage of the Hummer EV towing what appears an Apollo-era space rocket or driving on the lunar surface, depending on which drive mode is selected. The display menu even has a lunar topographic map elevation serving as a background.

General Motors began delivering the GMC Hummer EVs to customers this week. This Hummer is expected to be just the first model of a range of GM electric pick-ups and SUVs. The lunar imagery in the Hummer is intended to symbolise this model being GM’s “moonshot” into the electric light truck market. The Tesla Cybertruck has yet to enter production.