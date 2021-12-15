15 Star Wars Characters We’d Love to See Black Series Figures Of

Way back in the early 1980s, Star Wars put movie-themed action figures on the map. The toys were so successful, they basically created a whole new industry, and to this day, the link between Star Wars and toys remains one of the franchise’s most enduring legacies. Over the years though, as the kids that originally bought them have grown, so too have the toys. They’ve changed shape and size, and now, a legion of Star Wars toy collectors don’t play with them, they display them. Hasbro took advantage of this a few years ago by introducing the six-inch Black Series line. It’s a line of Star Wars toys aimed at an older audience and I, personally, am obsessed. (See above photo for evidence)

And though the Black Series has been around in various iterations for almost a decade, there are still tons of characters yet to be immortalised in the series. What follows is a half serious, half silly collection of the characters we’re desperate to see turned into six-inch Black Series figures.

Ben Solo

Image: Lucasfilm

There are about seven million Kylo Ren Black Series figures, even a few with the mask off. So, we guess, you could be like “Oh look, this is Ben.” But it’s not. Ben is Ben and he deserves his own figure.

Elan Sleazebaggano

Image: Lucasfilm

Look, what if my other Black Series figures want some Death Sticks? Who can they turn to? Well, what about Coruscant’s leading Death Stick dealer, Elan? Bonus, he works well in your Matrix playset as Mouse for some reason.

Training Luke and Leia

Image: Lucasfilm

It’s no secret that The Rise of Skywalker is divisive among Star Wars fans, but almost anyone can agree the brief scene of Luke training Leia is a highlight. Funko made limited edition Pops of the moment but it would be so excellent to see them in another form.

Jocasta Nu

Image: Lucasfilm

Maybe the target audience wouldn’t buy a $US25 ($35) action figure of an elderly woman. We get that. But, even though she doesn’t show it in the movies, the comics established she has a lightsaber/gun that would easily make this worth a purchase. Plus come on. She’s a badass.

Jek Porkins

Image: Lucasfilm

Again, plenty of Rebel and Resistance pilots have gotten Black Series figures. But, frankly, they all look kind of the same. Porkins is unique. He’s husky, has got that great beard, and went down in a blaze of glory.

Unkar Plutt

Image: Lucasfilm

Unkar Plutt is gross. He’s creepy and has an awkward body and outfit, not to mention how he treats Rey and that Corellian cruiser he acquired. All of which is exactly why he needs a figure. It would be unique and weird and awesome.

Maul (Spider Legs)

Image: Lucasfilm

Like Kylo Ren, Maul has tons of Black Series figures. There are even some from his complicated story through The Clone Wars. But one iteration that hasn’t been made is when the lower half of his body was made into a huge, mechanical spider. It’s very cool and would make a nice deluxe figure.

Lor San Tekka

Image: Lucasfilm

Lor San Tekka got robbed. He’s in the Star Wars movies for about two minutes, dies, and we never really learn much about him. The comics and books have subsequently expanded that though, filling in now just his relationship with Ben and the Solos, but how crucial his whole family has been. So why not make this would-be-icon a toy?

Lukę Skywalker (Crait Vision)

Image: Lucasfilm

It’s the Luke everyone always wanted. Fit, trim, powerful with the Force and beyond confident in his ability. Oh sure, he wasn’t real. Just a mirage to fool Kylo, but this is still the best Luke Skywalker has ever looked. Hot Toys made a version of this. Hasbro, it’s your turn.

Dexter Jettster

Image: Lucasfilm

So with Elan Sleazebaggano now dealing Death Sticks, your Black Series figures might want some Jawa Juice. Which sounds oddly like Java Juice. Which makes us think of coffee. And who runs the best damn diner on the lower levels of Coruscant? That’s right, the multi-arm, mustached, best friend of Obi-Wan known as Dex.

Mortis Family (Father, Daughter, Son)

Image: Lucasfilm

In the over 40 years that Star Wars has existed, few stories have been as mind-blowing as that of the Father, Son, and Daughter of Mortis. It’s galaxy-changing stuff most of the other mythology ignores cause it’s just too big and yet, it’s out there. Just waiting. Waiting to be made into toys.

Therm Scissorpunch

Image: Lucasfilm

If you make Unkar Plutt, and you make Dexter Jettster, and heck, even Porkins, Therm is right there. He’s got the look, he’s got the body type, he’s got the undeniably charisma. We’re talking all-time best seller here!

Enfys Nest (Removable Mask)

Image: Lucasfilm

Enfys Nest has been made into a Black Series. But, it was only as part of a giant box set and was obviously made without having seen the full movie. If Hasbro was privy to the full movie clearly it would had gotten the head sculpt of actress Erin Kellyman and made the mask removable. Well, now it’s time to do that.

Droideka

Image: Lucasfilm

“They’re no match for Droidekas!!!” You might not know this but those evil Neimoidians were talking about your other Black Series figures! Bonus if they transformed a bit.

Literally Anyone from the High Republic

Image: Lucasfilm

And so we’ve reached the end of our journey with the promise of a new journey. The High Republic is right there. It’s some of the best Star Wars storytelling of the Disney era, filled with awesome heroes, villains, and everything in between. It’s time to tap into that and give the fans what they want.