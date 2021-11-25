Watch Masters of the Universe: Revelation’s Mark Hamill and Lena Headey Being Very Evil

Image: Netflix

Regardless of your feelings about the recently released second half of Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, it’s always satisfying to see a master at their work, and Mark Hamill and Lena Headey are certainly masters at their voice work. Check out this video of Hamill and Heady, playing He-Man’s foe Skeletor and his partner-in-evil/witch Evil-Lyn respectively, recording a scene from the second half of the show.

If you missing Part 1 of Revelation, all you really need to know is that Skeletor finally got his hands on He-Man’s Sword of Power, and managed to channel Grayskull’s power into himself — becoming a He-Skeletor, if you will. Since Skeletor’s already pretty powerful on his own, this leveled him up to Skele-God and he’s using his newfound power to do a lot more than just punch people. Watch and listen:

welcome to the Master Class. please join in as we witness two acting legends — Mark Hamill and Lena Headey — work out a scene from Masters of the Universe: Revelations – Part 2, streaming TOMORROW ☠️ ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4BXdrglnLc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 22, 2021

A few things of interest here, first and foremost being: how does Mark Hamill do that to his voice and still manage to talk like a normal person afterward? It’s like he’s scratching his fingernails down his vocal cords every time he talks as Skeletor, and Skeletor talks a lot in Revelation — and that’s before you figure in all the multiple takes he has to do for every line. Second, this is the first time post-pandemic that I’ve seen two voice actors recording in the same room at the same time, which is cool because I’ve talked to enough voice actors to know they prefer to record with others simultaneously as it gives them performances to play off of. Finally, it is weird how effortlessly evil Hamill and Headey can sound? It shouldn’t really be a surprise since Hamill voiced Batman: The Animated Series’ Joker so perfectly, and Headey was the ruthless and vindictive Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, but still… a little weird.

The second half of Masters of the Universe: Revelation is currently streaming on Netflix, and our review will be coming soon.

