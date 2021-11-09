Twitter Blue: How Much The Subscription Service Costs And What You Get For It

Twitter, the beloved bird app that has given us cursed content for the price of zero dollars every day since 2006 officially has a premium service – Twitter Blue. It launched in June, but today Twitter added a few updates to those willing to fork out the cash.

This post was first published on June 4, 2021 and has since been updated (now we have some new info).

Twitter Blue launched in June. It’s basically the app’s fancy paid service that I imagine is the equivalent of Tinder Gold for people who spend too much time tweeting their stupid thoughts (see: me).

But if you’re already spending an unhealthy amount of time on the cursed blue app, you might wonder what a paid service actually offers. Look no further, my friend, because we’re about to unpack everything you need to know, (including updates announced today) about Twitter Blue.

Will It Change How I Use Twitter?

Short answer? No.

Free Twitter isn’t changing or going away, and according to a Twitter spokesperson it “never will”.

Twitter Blue is a premium opt-in service that adds additional benefits to the app, but even if you don’t subscribe, you will still be able to use Twitter the same as you are right now.

How Much Is Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue will set you back $4.49 per month. You can subscribe in-app.

Bookmark Folders

If you’re like me, you probably abuse the “like” function as a way to save things for future reading. However, this makes it super difficult when you need to find things later on and have to scroll through a seemingly endless pile of things you thought were funny at 2am.

Thankfully, Twitter Blue is introducing Bookmarks Folders, which will allow you to sort your saved tweets in categories such as “things to buy” and “funny tweets.”

Undo Tweet

It happened! It finally happened! Well, sort of. Twitter is finally giving us an undo button, which is perfect for the next time you write “ducking hell” at the end of an angry tweet.

With the Undo Tweet function, you can set a timer of up to 30 seconds to be able to “undo” a tweet and delete it from a thread, tweet or reply.

Unfortunately, it’s not the “edit” button we’ve all been waiting for, but it comes pretty close.

Reader Mode

Gone are the days of trying to read lengthy threads that feel clunky and split up. With Twitter Blue’s Reader Mode, you can read the whole thread in plain text, so those lengthy threads read more like an e-book and less like a million individual tweets.

Life, but ad-free

When you visit a handful of U.S.-based news site from Twitter, with your Blue sub, you can now get an ‘ad-free experience’. This was formerly known as Scroll and the number of publications included will beef up in the coming months.

Twitter is also giving a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscriptions to publishers within its network.

You can also see the most-shared articles in your network over the last 24 hours. The pitch for this one is so you can immediately see what’s important in you area.

Twitter Blue Labs

Twitter Blue Labs gives those subscribed early access to new features, before everyone else. These features might eventually make their way to those not paying, or Twitter could shutter them if its testbed says they’re trash.

The first one available to subscribers is the ability to upload videos of up to 10-minutes (as opposed to the standard ~2 minutes for non-subscribers) via Longer Video Uploads. You can also pin your favourite conversations to the top of DM’s with Pinned Conversations.

Other Benefits

Twitter Blue subscribers will also be able to get a number of other benefits like customisable icons and colour themes for the Twitter app.

Additionally, users will be able to access their own dedicated subscription customer support team, which will be helpful should you ever encounter any issues in-app.

Twitter plans to add more features and benefits now it has unleashed Twitter Blue to a few more people. Twitter Blue is currently only available in Australia, the U.S., Canada and New Zealand.