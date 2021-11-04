This New Scream Featurette Has All of the Teases

Mystery is at the heart of all the Scream movies and a new video really plays up how the latest film will carry that legacy. The fifth film in the series, which is just called Scream, opens in theatres January 14. It’s set 25 years after a killer dubbed Ghostface began murdering people in the small town of Woodsboro. Now, the killing has begun again, and the original survivors are back to help the new targets.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are all back for this latest Scream, though they’re not the focus this time around. This time Ghostface is mostly after Sam (Melissa Barrera) for reasons we do not yet know. However, she knows someone who can help — which is how the characters from the original film join in. Learn more about that, and a ton of other teases, in this new featurette.

So now we know that Sam seeks out Dewey and he’s the one who brings Sidney (Campbell) and Gail (Cox) back into the mix. However, Cox’s comments here about all these big shocks kind of make it seem like one of those characters, if not all of them, are going to take a knife from Ghostface.

And then there’s the question of just who Ghostface is this time. That dude with the purple car sure seems like a likely candidate, though that’s obviously what the editing wants you to think. Wouldn’t it be something if Dewey or Sidney or Gail was actually the killer after all this time? It would honestly take something like that to truly shock audiences in the way all the actors here are teasing.

Scream, not to be confused with the 1996 Scream, is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The script was written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick while original writer Kevin Williamson is along as an executive producer. It opens January 14 only in theatres.

