The One Weird Thing The 2022 Audi A8 L And Quentin Tarantino Have In Common

Quentin Tarantino is known to many as a visionary filmmaker. His distinctive, often disjointed style from films like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Kill Bill masterfully puts the viewer into the same headspace as the characters while they endure chaotic, frantic events. He is also a Foot Guy, and so is Audi’s new ultra-luxe A8 L.

The current generation of the Audi A8 has been with us since 2017, with the long wheelbase A8 L joining the lineup one year later. For 2022, the line (including the considerably newer S8) gets an overhaul to keep things fresh — revised front and rear-end styling, updated tech, a China-only ultra-long model, and a new fetish.

The styling isn’t a radical departure from the previous A8, but the new headlights and fog light surrounds bring the car into Audi’s current design language. The rear gets very slightly updated tail lights, but not much else — Audi styling is consistent, only ever changing the fine details, and the 2022 A8 is no different.

The interior, however, is where the updated model sets itself apart. Audi has updated the tech powering its in-car screens, including borrowing some features from the e-tron line for navigation. But the A8 is Audi’s luxury flagship — tech is table stakes, opulence needs to show up as well.

And boy does it. The A8 L, with its extended wheelbase, is built around the rear-seat experience. This is a car not to drive, but to be driven in. As such, the rear is built for executive comfort: a pneumatic “relaxation seat,” a surfeit of screens, and a trick borrowed from Tarantino’s filmography: paying an incredible amount of attention to feet.

The A8 L really, really wants your feet to be comfortable. As comfortable as possible. It’ll heat them, cradle them in its footrests, and even massage them. This is a car that encourages rear seat passengers to put their feet up on the front seat-backs. It is supremely interested in your feet. C’mon, slip your shoes off. Put your feet all over the car. It won’t complain.

The A8 L, in all its foot-appreciating luxury, will release for European markets next month. Customers abroad will have to wait until early 2022 to have such an opulent place to rest their phalanges. The privilege will cost you, though: European models start at 99,500 euros, just under $US115,000 ($155,354) at current exchange rates. But hey, you can’t put a price on your feet’s comfort — just ask Tarantino.