The Latest Matrix Resurrections Posters Reveal Characters New and Old

The Matrix Resurrections is now just one month from release and we still know very little about it. Case in point are these brand new character posters revealed on the movie’s official Twitter account. Oh, sure, we know Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss’s deal. But who are some of the other characters and actors who are so important to the story, they warranted their own poster?

The good news is of the eight posters, we know the character names for six of them. The bad news is, Warner Bros. isn’t revealing the other two just yet. Nevertheless, these gorgeously designed, highly stylised posters will only make you more excited to return to the Matrix on December 22.

Keanu Reeves as Neo

Image: Warner Bros.

Or should we say, Thomas Anderson? Though Reeves will clearly become super hacker Neo once again, the first trailer mainly refers to him by his Matrix name, Thomas Anderson.

Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Image: Warner Bros.

Trinity doesn’t seem to recognise Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, which is one of the biggest clues that everything in the story will be flipped on its head.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus

Image: Warner Bros.

Bald, sunglasses, fighting Neo in an ancient temple-type place? Yes, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing Morpheus. But how does this Morpheus connect to the one from the earlier films? We don’t yet know.

Jessica Henwick as Bugs

Image: Warner Bros.

Action star Jessica Henwick is one of the new additions to The Matrix universe, and since the trailer shows her as having the White Rabbit tattoo Thomas Anderson follows, that her name is “Bugs” makes sense. Either way, she’s apparently got a huge role in the film.

Neil Patrick Harris as the Analyst

Image: Warner Bros.

Clearly, Neil Patrick Harris is playing some sort of psychologist in The Matrix Resurrections. Thomas Anderson is one of his clients and it’s implied he assigns him plenty of blue pills to make sure he keeps his psyche even. But does this character know he’s in the Matrix? Is he a good guy? We’ll have to wait and see.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as (maybe) the Oracle

Image: Warner Bros.

With the mysteries surrounding the film still intact, we’re forced to make some assumptions about a few characters based on the previous films. So, if we are to go by that, the comfortable outfit Priyanka Chopra Jonas is wearing in the trailer, coupled with her apartment, definitely reminds us of the Oracle in the first film. The Warner Bros. press site does not give a definitive name.

Eréndira Ibarra as Lexy

Image: Warner Bros.

We know absolutely nothing about this new character played by actress Eréndira Ibarra (best known for working with Resurrections director Lana Wachowksi on Sense8) other than her name is Lexy. However, she’s on the main one-sheet along with four of the other main characters, so we assume she’s important.

Jonathan Groff as (maybe) an Agent

Image: Warner Bros.

Jonathan Groff (best known for Mindhunter and for playing the king in Hamilton) is in the trailer for Resurrections but it’s unclear who or what he is. That said, this photo of him with a gun, sunglasses, and clean-cut appearance sure does make him look like an Agent. Though, again, the Warner Bros. press site does not give a definitive name.

We’ll get all the answers soon, since The Matrix Resurrections opens in theatres on December 26.