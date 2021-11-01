The Book of Boba Fett’s First Trailer Takes Us Back Into the Star Wars Underworld

Boba Fett is back, and he and his latest bounty hunting partner mean business in Star Wars’ twisty underworld of smugglers and scum. Lucasfilm has released the first teaser trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, giving us a taste of what to expect from the first major spinoff out of the slice of the Star Wars universe glimpsed in The Mandalorian season two on Disney+.

While we might have to wait for Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano (and a few old friends) to go on her own path to spinoff status, in the here and now, there are more pressing concerns on the mind of Boba (the returning Temuera Morrison) and his associate Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen): The Fett family is back in the business, and now he wants all of the desert planet Tatooine and maybe even beyond it — to know.

When last we left Boba and Fennec in the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian season two’s finale, the duo calmly rolled into Jabba the Hutt’s abandoned palace on Tatooine. Turns out it was not-so abandoned, and the dregs of the Hutt’s criminal empire were being managed by his former Majordomo, Bib Fortuna, from a nice chair that Boba quickly relieved him from courtesy of a few blaster bolts. Now he sits on the chair and has plans to make his public return to the wretched hive of scum and villainy that is Star Wars’ criminal society — a pocket of the galaxy that Lucasfilm has been very interested in exploring as of late — by not just taking over the former Hutt’s business, but expanding it in his own name.

Just how successful Boba and Fennec are — and how many targets are painted on their backs by making one of the most infamous bounty hunters in Star Wars history’s return a known thing — remains to be seen, but no doubt we’ll get more of a taste over the next month or so, until The Book of Boba Fett hits Disney+ starting December 29.