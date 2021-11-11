PSA: Two of Telstra’s Upfront NBN Plans Will Cost Only $1 For the First Month

Telstra is offering bulk discounts on two of its Upfront NBN plans. For the first month, the Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Essential and the Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Premium will cost you $1.

There is, of course, a caveat: the $1 charge is only for the first month and it’s only for new customers.

Telstra offers three Upfront NBN plans, here’s a breakdown.

Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Basic

$80 charged monthly

Standard evening speed of 25Mbps download/ 4Mbps upload

Waived $99 connection fee

Three months Binge subscription (free)

No lock-in contract

Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Essential

$1 for the first month then $95 charged monthly

Standard evening speed of 50Mbps download/ 17Mbps upload

Waived $99 connection fee

Three months Binge subscription (free)

No lock-in contract

Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Premium

$1 for the first month then $110 charged monthly

Standard evening speed of 100Mbps download/ 17Mbps upload

Waived $99 connection fee

Three months Binge subscription (free)

No lock-in contract

On any of the plans, if you leave within 24 months, simply return your smart modem or pay a $200 non-return fee. The $1 deals will end January 10, 2022.

Upfront plans will eventually be the only NBN option from Telstra.

What are Telstra upfront plans?

We have a full explainer of the new plans here, but here’s a quick summary:

Upfront plans are a little more like prepaid. Instead of signing up for a plan, being issued a bill, and then having two weeks to pay, you’ll make your first Upfront payment as soon as your service is activated. You’ll be billed automatically on the same day each month, and don’t have the chance not to recharge.

A new billing structure isn’t the only change, however. While the plans have the same kind of pricing and data inclusions as Telstra’s previous range, the telco has tweaked other plan features. You’ll now get some international calls out of the box, data sharing is a thing again, but some perks like Telstra Air are gone.

For something not NBN

Earlier this month, Telstra officially launched its 5G Home & Business Internet service, which it says is simply “ridiculously fast internet”. There’s just one lone 5G Home & Business Internet plan. It offers 1 TB of data for $85 a month. Similar to the Telstra Upfront plans being $1, the first month of its 5G plan is free. Also, with no lock-in contracts or exit fees, Telstra says you can just return the modem if you aren’t happy. (You’ll probably be happy, providing you can find the spot in your home with the best 5G signal).