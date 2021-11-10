Tell Your Gganbu: Squid Game Season 2 Is Officially Happening

The mastermind behind (arguably) the series of the year Squid Game has confirmed season 2 is coming. As if we were ever really in doubt.

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for the 2021 Netflix show Squid Game.

Yeah, a second season is probably the most obvious news to come out about Squid Game, isn’t it?

It’s said to be one of Netflix’s most popular shows – so popular that a South Korean ISP sued the streaming giant for the network traffic issues the show was causing.

Now a season 2 is in its early days of development, while the writer and director works it all out.

“It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently,” Hwang Dong-Hyuk, Squid Game’s writer and director, told AP.

“I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this – Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world.”

Okay, well, that’s a loose confirmation, but boy is it an exciting one.

Unfortunately we don’t have any details about the show to spare, but what we do know is that Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the main character of Squid Game, will be returning in some form.

Whether or not his return is as the main character or a side-character to a batch of new Squid Game participants we simply don’t know yet.

That bit about Gi-hun doing “something for the world” though? That’s a bit telling, especially given how the ending of Squid Game went, when he stepped away from the plane while talking to Frontman on the phone. Is Gi-hun going to burn it all down, expose the games to the world? We’ll have to wait and see.

We hoped that this was the news that would come out about Squid Game at some point – it really did take the world by storm, and with an ending like that and the twists that it had (along with its incredibly interesting story and set pieces) it’s really no wonder that a second season is in development.

We can probably safely say that the other lead characters of Squid Game, in particular Cho Sang-Woo (Park Hae Soo), Oh Il-nam (Oh Yeong-su), Kang Sae-byeok (HoYeon Jung) and Abdul Ali (Anupam Tripathi)… Won’t be returning – given they all died during the various death games in the show.

Honestly, that’s a bit of a let down, given their incredibly interesting stories and the great acting of the cast. Frontman (Tom Choi) will likely be returning as the gamerunner, and it’s likely his brother, the cop who tried to uncover the mysteries of the games (Hwang Jun-ho, played by Wi Ha-joon) may return, after he was shot and fell off a cliff into the ocean. Look, we’ve seen enough TV to know that his story can’t end there.

For now, we don’t have a release date set in stone for Squid Game Season 2, but given the high production value of the first season, the amount of set pieces needed and the amount of actors on set, we’d likely be waiting a while.

Squid Game is available on Netflix, where you’ll find heaps of Squid Game-adjacent shows to watch while you wait for season 2.