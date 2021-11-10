Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Teases Dark Times Ahead in No Way Home

Get a glimpse of Star Trek: Discovery’s return. Netflix reveals the original Cowboy Bebop Japanese voice actors will play a part in the remake. New pictures from The Mandalorian tease, well, more Mandalorians. Plus, what’s coming on La Brea and Chucky. Spoilers, ho!

Spider-Man: No Way Home

In conversation with Total Film (via Games Radar), Tom Holland confirmed Jamie Foxx does indeed reprise his role as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It was interesting having those guys come in because they have certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys.

In further conversation with the magazine, Holland also described the movie as “dark,” “sad,” and “not fun.”

What people will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film. It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting. You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker.

Reflect

Deadline reports Dana Kippel will both star in and direct a sci-fi thriller titled Reflect, in which a woman named Summer (Kippel) who is “unhappy with her boyfriend (Corey Brooks) receives a mysterious email inviting her out to a spiritual obstacle course. Summer gathers her friends (Grace Patterson, Jadelyn Breier, Marissa Patterson), each battling a dilemma of their own, to drive to the Sedona Desert, where they are promised this ‘vortex’ will improve their lives. They embark on these courses with the help of their uncanny guide Hermes (Joe Filippone), who leads them into a series of unusual practices.”

Monster High

Deadline also reports Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Nayah Damasen, Case Walker, Kyle Selig, Marci T. House, Scotch Ellis Loring, Steve Valentine, Jy Prishkulnik, Lina Lecompte, Justin Derickson, Lilah Fitzgerald, and Nasiv Sall will star in a live-action TV movie at Nickelodeon based on the Monster High toy line. Directed by Todd Holland (Wonderfalls, The Wizard), the story follows “Clawdeen Wolf (Harris), who was born half human and half werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein (Balagot) and Draculaura (Damasen), and for the first time in her life, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping her human half a secret. When a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her real identity, Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true monster heart and find a way to save the day.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Finn Wolfard investigates a haunted mine, Muncher is identified as a Class 5, Paul Rudd flirts with Carrie Coon, and McKenna Grace tests a proton pack in four new clips from Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Extrapolations

Edward Norton, Keri Russell, and Michael Gandolfini have additionally joined the cast of Extrapolations, the star-studded climate change anthology horror series at Apple TV+. [/Film]

Cowboy Bebop

A new trailer has our first taste of the live-action Cowboy Bebop’s Japanese dub bringing back the anime’s original voice actors.

The Mandalorian

Set footage from Bespin Bulletin may-or-may-not reveal a brand-new character in Mandalorian armour. Check it out here.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy does “Shore Leave” in the synopsis for “Dreamcatcher,” airing November 11.

The crew has their first away mission on an undiscovered planet that manifests their deepest desires, only to realise the planet has desires of its own. Written by: Lisa Schultz Boyd Directed by: Steve Ahn, Sung Shin

Star Trek: Discovery

Comic Book also has photos from the November 18 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season. Head over there to see the rest.

Hellbound

Netflix has released another trailer for Hellbound.

La Brea

A trailer for next week’s episode of La Brea promises to reveal the truth behind Gavin’s visions.

Chucky

Finally, Jake seeks help from Andy Barclay in the trailer for “Cape Queer” — next week’s episode of Chucky.