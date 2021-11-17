Spider-Man: No Way Home’s New Trailer Blasts Us Into the Multiverse

Poor Peter Parker. All he wanted was a magical undo button of the worst day of his superheroing life — the one where his identity got exposed, not the one where his work dad died saving the world — and all he got was multiple guys he’s never even met who want him dead.

Sony and Marvel have released the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, giving us another explosive yet cryptic look at the third solo movie for Tom Holland’s take on Peter. Well, “solo” is a strong word these days considering now that Tony Stark is out of the way, the young man has a new Avenging ally/mentor figure in the form of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. As we saw in the last trailer, when Peter turned to Strange for help in undoing Mysterio’s reveal of his public identity — which is currently busy making life a living hell for Peter, MJ (Zendaya), and the rest of their friends and family — we got a magic spell gone awry that opened our heroes to a whole new world… one of many in a wider multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theatres on December 16.

