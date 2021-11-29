Someone Replaced the Dinos in Jurassic World Evolution 2 With Uh… Ice Age Characters

In the original Jurassic Park film, Ian Malcolm has a famous monologue criticising the park and its very existence. In that speech, he says: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” To the PC modder responsible for replacing some dinosaurs in Jurassic World Evolution 2 with Ice Cage characters, I offer the same Malcolm quote.

Simply titled the “Ice Age Replacer” mod, this project can be downloaded and installed via the Nexus Mods website. What I enjoy about the name is that someone might be looking for a mod to add ice age-era animals to the prehistoric park builder and not realise what they are actually doing is adding animated characters from the popular Ice Age film franchise.

All your favourites are here including Ray Romano’s furry elephant, an angry comedian stuck in the body of a saber-toothed tiger, and of course John Leguizamo. Sadly (or luckily depending on who you ask…) the mod doesn’t include audio clips from the movie. Instead, it just replaces the skins of a few different dinos in the game with Ice Age characters.

Yes, for all you Scrat fans out there, the little annoying squirrel who loves nuts and who has somehow become the face of this popular media franchise, is in this mod, too. I assume this mod is a better way to play around with Scrat than his odd PS2-like platformer released on Xbox One and PS4 a few years back.

Did you know that Scrat was involved in a legal dispute between Blue Sky Studios and a cartoonist who claimed she created the character first and Fox stole it from her? Well, now you know and you can thank NanoLancensis — the creator of the Ice Age mod — for learning about that very important bit of trivia.

Anyway, what was I talking about? Oh right, a weird mod for Jurassic World Evolution 2. If you want to play with the gang from Ice Age the free mod is easily downloadable from the Nexus Mods website and can be installed in just a few steps.