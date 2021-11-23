Return to Hogwarts: Everything Aussie Fans Need to Know About the Harry Potter Reunion

As Potterheads will likely know by now, the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film is set to be celebrated with a reunion special in early 2022.

The HBO Max program titled Return to Hogwarts will see original cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join film-maker Chris Columbus to chat about all things HP and the creation of the film series.

As Nine Honey writes, HBO Max has shared that the feature will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations”.

Here’s everything we know about the Harry Potter reunion special so far.

Which of our favourite witches and wizards will be there?

In addition to the appearance of Radcliffe, Grint and Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart have been listed as the Harry Potter alumni slated to appear in Return to Hogwarts.

Presently, JK Rowling, who has been widely called out for her anti-transgender comments, has reportedly not been invited to return for the feature. She will only appear in the form of archival interviews.

When and where can I watch Return to Hogwarts in Australia?

The feature is set to air on January 1, 2022, on HBO Max. Aussie fans may be thinking, “wait, we don’t have that service here!” And you would be correct.

Often HBO titles tend to run on streaming service Binge but we’ll have to wait for confirmation on that one. We will report back once we know more.

Where can I watch the Return to Hogwarts trailer?

If you’re after a sneak peek of the series, a trailer has been dropped – and shared by Draco Malfoy himself. Check it out below:

is this what school homecoming is like? mark your calendars for New Years Day #ReturnToHogwarts , streaming on @hbomax x pic.twitter.com/FQ38VB1fBb — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) November 16, 2021

And if you’d like to watch the full Harry Potter film series in preparation for the reunion special, you can find details on where to watch the movies here.