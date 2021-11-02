Razer’s Mechanical Keyboard Gets a Professional (and Slightly More Quiet) Makeover for the Office

Razer’s mechanical gaming keyboards are very good, but they go a little heavy on the gaming part. If you want the feel of a mechanical gaming keyboard without the aesthetic, Razer is toning it down with a new office-focused lineup.

The star of the company’s new productivity collection is the Pro Type Ultra, a full-size keyboard that’s completely white with white LEDs lighting it up (as opposed to Razer’s usual colourful Chroma RGB). The keyboard uses Bluetooth and Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless dongle to connect wirelessly. It can be synced with up to four devices simultaneously, with onboard shortcuts for switching between them. The keyboard also allows in-use cable charging, so you can type away while charging up. Razer claims you’ll get more than 200 hours of battery life without backlighting turned on.

Razer’s new keyboard features its Linear Yellow mechanical switches. (Image: Razer)

Like Razer’s Huntsman V2 mechanical gaming keyboard, the Pro Type Ultra has a plush leather wrist rest. But the big deal is that it uses Razer’s Linear Yellow mechanical switches, which Razer says are “quieter” than usual keyboards you’ll hear clacking away in the office. They’re not the same switches as the sound-dampened Linear Red ones featured in the Huntsman V2, which are actually quieter and probably more office-friendly if you don’t want to annoy your coworkers.

If you want the matching set, you can also pick up the white-and-grey Razer Pro Click Mini, a silent mechanical mouse with a 4-way tilt wheel. It features Razer’s 5G optical sensor with up to 12,000 DPI, with adjustable stages between 400, 800, 1600, 3200, and 6400. The Pro Click Mini can connect up to four devices and takes two AA batteries. Razer claims the Pro Click Mini lasts up to 725 hours on Bluetooth and up to 465 hours via the 2.4GHz wireless dongle connection.

Razer’s productivity-focused mouse goes up to 12,000 DPI. (Image: Razer)

You can sync the Pro Type Ultra keyboard and the Pro Click Mini mouse with Razer’s Synapse 3 software. To complete the effect, you can place both accessories on Razer’s Pro Glide XXL desk mat, which is a soft grey colour and matches the monochrome look of the rest of the lineup. (Some of us find this colour-matching soothing, OK?)

The Razer Pro Type Ultra mechanical keyboard is $US160 ($215) and will be available later this year. The Pro Click Mini mouse is $US80 ($108), and the Pro Glide XXL desk is $US30 ($40). They’re both available to purchase today.