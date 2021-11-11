Cheap PS5 and PS4 Games To Add To Your Shame Pile

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Welcome Sony diehards. If you’re on the hunt for your next PlayStation bargain, you’ve rocked up to the right place.

For PS5 players, a few of the highlight deals include the much-loved Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (for $68.98), the gloriously remastered Demon’s Souls (for $109) and Oddworld Soulstorm (for $39.98).

With the great PS5 shortage still plaguing Aussie gamers, rest assured that we haven’t forgotten about you Ps4 owners.

There are solid bargains on the latest addition to the cult-favourite Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (for $36) and the majorly overrated Immortals: Fenyx Rising (for $29.98).

You can check out the full list of deals for PlayStation games and accessories below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

READ MORE Give Your PC the Love It Deserves With These Deals

The best PS5 game deals

Check out the best deals we’ve rounded up, so you can grab some discounted PS5 games for your shame pile:

The best Ps4 games deals

If you still haven’t upgraded to a PS5, never fear because we’ve rounded up a number of great games you can snag for your old and reliable PS4.

The best PS5 accessory deals

If none of these titles pique your interest, here’s a few of our handpicked PS5 accessory deals going right now too.

One hot commodity is the PS5 HD camera which is currently on sale for $86.28, down from its usual $99.95. If you’ve been umm-ing and ah-ing about kickstarting that Twitch channel, then this might just be the sign you’ve been waiting for.

The PS5’s DualSense controller is also on sale, although it’s not as good as previous deals. The white DualSense controller is selling for $99 while the Cosmic Red version of the controller is going for $109, down from $119.95. I have it on good authority that this controller is more expensive because being red makes it go faster.