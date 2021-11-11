Welcome Sony diehards. If you’re on the hunt for your next PlayStation bargain, you’ve rocked up to the right place.
For PS5 players, a few of the highlight deals include the much-loved Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (for $68.98), the gloriously remastered Demon’s Souls (for $109) and Oddworld Soulstorm (for $39.98).
With the great PS5 shortage still plaguing Aussie gamers, rest assured that we haven’t forgotten about you Ps4 owners.
There are solid bargains on the latest addition to the cult-favourite Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (for $36) and the majorly overrated Immortals: Fenyx Rising (for $29.98).
You can check out the full list of deals for PlayStation games and accessories below.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
The best PS5 game deals
Check out the best deals we’ve rounded up, so you can grab some discounted PS5 games for your shame pile:
- Battlefield 2042 – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – now $68.98 (down from $119.95)
- Deathloop – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $109 (down from $124.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- F1 2021 – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $99.95 (down from $124.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition – now $109 (down from $124.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $108 (down from $124.95)
- Life is Strange: True Colours – now $74.90 (down from $84.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – now $44.98 (down for $89.95)
- NBA 2K22 – now $77 (down from $109.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $99 (down from $124.95)
- Oddworld Soulstorm – now $39.98 (down from $79.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $99 (down from $124.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $54.98 (down from $109.95)
- Returnal – now $104 (down from $124.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Scarlet Nexus – now $57 (down from $99.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $79 (down from $94.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Ultimate Edition) – now $85.95 (down from $124.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $28 (down from $69.95)
The best Ps4 games deals
If you still haven’t upgraded to a PS5, never fear because we’ve rounded up a number of great games you can snag for your old and reliable PS4.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- Battlefield 2042 – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – $78 (down from $109.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – now $36 (down from $49.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – now $54 (down from $69.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Director’s Cut) – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $88 (down from $109.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $29.98 (down from $69.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – now $32.50 (down from $54.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $78 (down from $94.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $54.98 (down from $109.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $84 (down from $109.95)
- The Last of Us Part 2 – now $39 (down from $54.95)
The best PS5 accessory deals
If none of these titles pique your interest, here’s a few of our handpicked PS5 accessory deals going right now too.
One hot commodity is the PS5 HD camera which is currently on sale for $86.28, down from its usual $99.95. If you’ve been umm-ing and ah-ing about kickstarting that Twitch channel, then this might just be the sign you’ve been waiting for.
The PS5’s DualSense controller is also on sale, although it’s not as good as previous deals. The white DualSense controller is selling for $99 while the Cosmic Red version of the controller is going for $109, down from $119.95. I have it on good authority that this controller is more expensive because being red makes it go faster.