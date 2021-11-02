New Morbius Trailer Teases Jared Leto’s Vampire Journey

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in theatres now, Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theatres next month, and after that? It’s vampire time. Morbius is the next film in Sony’s Marvel Spider-Man universe and it hits theatres on January 28. Today, a brand new trailer has been released which dives deeper into the story with more transformations, more action, and more spider-connections.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa (Life) from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (The Last Witch Hunter), Morbius stars Oscar-winner Jared Leto (The Suicide Squad) as Michael Morbius. He’s got a rare blood disorder and wants to cure himself so he takes a dangerous risk, the result of which gives him access to powers and a dark side he didn’t know possible. Check out the latest trailer, which is being released almost two full years after the first one and about four years since the project was first announced.

There are way more finished visual effects from the last time we saw Morbius, a few other things surely jumped out here. For instance, Michael Keaton who was rumoured to be playing his Spider-Man: Homecoming character Adrian Toomes. That would definitively link Morbius to the MCU right off the bat but there’s more. Morbius himself references Venom, hinting at future movie connections, especially since [SPOILER WARNING] Venom: Let There Be Carnage showed Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in its end credits. Both are very intriguing little teases that we hope don’t take away from the overall story.

And while fans might start to contextualize Morbius based on its release after Spider-Man: No Way Home, don’t forget Morbius was originally supposed to be released July of 2020, way before the upcoming multi-verse spanning Spider-saga. One would assume, if anything, reactions to how that film will impact Spider-Man’s role with all of his villains coming to the forefront, would’ve been added in much later.

Nevertheless, we’ll find out how it all links soon enough. Morbius, which co-stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson opens in theatres only January 28.

