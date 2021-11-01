The News Of Tomorrow, Today

New Morbius Featurette Homes in on His Vampiric Transformation

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Published 3 hours ago: November 2, 2021 at 5:30 am -
Filed to:english language films
entertainment culturefictional charactersjared letomarvel comics charactersmorbiusmorbius the living vampiremusiciansvampire
New Morbius Featurette Homes in on His Vampiric Transformation
Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) using his bat-enhanced vision and hearing. (Screenshot: Sony/Marvel)

In the months since Morbius’ first trailer dropped, it hasn’t gotten any easier to believe that Sony and Marvel really made an entire movie about a C-list Spider-Man foe that doesn’t seem like it will actually pit the characters against one another. Morbius is coming, though, and the studios are going to do their damndest to convince audiences that the Living Vampire is the next big thing.

Though Jared Leto, the movie’s star, is somewhat reserved and uncharacteristically chill in a just-released featurette explaining a bit more about who his character Morbius is, some of new footage from the movie showcased in the video looks surprisingly promising. In addition to shots of Morbius’ body in points along his transformation after he begins experimenting on himself, the featurette also gives you a better look at some of the scientist’s burgeoning powers like his echolocation and smoky teleportation.

Morbius’ newfound strength, Leto explains, is just one facet of his identity that people will see as he begins to become something more than human. Before we see him in his full vampiric form, we’ll see him at his most gaunt and frail, and the tone of the featurette definitely makes it seem as if Morbius is going to be more interested in actually conveying how existentially terrifying that transformation is.

As was the case with Venom, Morbius could definitely be a surprise hit that defies expectations — and if that’s the case, it’ll only bolster the likelihood of Sony continuing to build out a cinematic universe around its Spider-Man IP that Marvel proper doesn’t own the exclusive rights to. It’s just as possible, though, that Sony might need to convince folks just a bit more that Morbius is worth seeing when it hits theatres on January 20, 2022.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.